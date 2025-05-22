Authenti-CITY awards: Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman, the COV’s creative force, power couple, dynamic duo

Editor’s note:This is the third in a series of five naming the winners of the 2025 Authenti-CITY awards given by the City of Covington at a ceremony last week to mark the National Economic Development Week.

Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman are the visionaries behind five beloved Covington culinary venues.

There’s Otto’s at 521 Main St., the couple’s first business — which they opened right out of college, and with infant twins, no less. The restaurant is full of cool art, a funky array of tables and chairs, and all range of vintage kitsch behind the bar and on the tables — who else wants to steal those whimsical salt and pepper shakers?. There’s also Frida 602 at 602 Main St. … Larry’s at 536 W. 9th St. — those totchkas! … The Standard at 434 Main St. … And Mama’s on Main at 621 Main St.

Each restaurant exudes its own unique aesthetic, reflecting Wolff and Weckman’s passion for place, people, and community. But the truth is, their respective talents are evident far beyond their businesses.

Wolff’s creative lens and raw talent has added layers of creativity throughout The Cov. In addition to the creative interior landscapes of the couple’s restaurants — the mosaics at Frida 602, the art on the wall at Otto’s, and the original wallpaper at The Standard, for instance, and Wolff’s art studio at the corner of 9th and Pike Streets, chances are you’ve seen her artistic work in action if you’ve ever walked through the 6th Street train underpass in MainStrasse Village. It’s a shining example of tactical urbanism – bright, inviting, and full of life both day and night. In fact, Covington Business Retention and Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy liked the art in the underpass so much that it was the location for his engagement photographs.

Weckman, meanwhile, brings the culinary skills that he learned from his mother – a New York native – to their restaurants, and backs it up with a background in agricultural economics and finance. His talents in the kitchen and behind the scenes have helped turn ideas into institutions.

“Together, Emily and Paul have helped shape Covington into the dynamic, creative, and authentic city it is today,” said Duffy. “They’re not just business owners, or artists, or chefs, they’re also parents to five incredible kids. And, somehow, they still find time to raise the bar for all of us.”

City of Covington