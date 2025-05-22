University of Kentucky study suggests maple syrup could greatly expand state’s forest economy

By Jordan Strickler

University of Kentucky

Kentucky’s forests, traditionally valued for their timber and recreation, could soon become a source of sweet economic opportunity, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

The study, “Economic impacts of maple syrup production potential in Kentucky: Input-output analysis,” published in Forest Policy and Economics, shows that maple syrup production has the potential to significantly boost local economies across the Commonwealth by creating jobs, supporting rural businesses and increasing tax revenues.

The study, supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, estimates that statewide maple syrup production has the capacity to circulate up to $25 million each year, create more than 1,300 jobs and contribute roughly $1.6 million in taxes once the sector reaches its upper projected potential.

Maple syrup, long associated with New England states and Canada, is made by collecting sap from maple trees — primarily sugar and red maples — and boiling it down into syrup. While the industry has thrived in northern regions for centuries, this study highlights the untapped economic potential of maple syrup production in Kentucky, thanks to the state’s favorable climate and abundant maple trees.

“Kentucky sits at the southern edge of traditional maple syrup regions, yet our state has millions of acres of suitable maples that are largely untapped,” said Thomas Ochuodho, associate professor of forest economics and policy in the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, the study’s principal investigator and co-author. “We wanted to explore what potential economic impacts tapping into this resource could have for our communities.”

The multi-institutional research team across UK, Purdue University and U.S. Forest Service, analyzed data on tree density, sap yield, tapping season length and current market prices. Using those figures, the researchers modeled three levels of production potential — low, medium and high — then ran each scenario through economic impact modeling software to generate potential regional economic impacts, accounting for direct, indirect and induced impacts in an input-output analytical framework.

According to the team, the study’s high range, roughly 1.4 million liters of syrup could annually enter the market, supporting jobs not only for producers in the woods and sugarhouses but also for suppliers, haulers, packagers and retailers whose businesses grow in tandem along the supply chain. Even the modest scenario, based on tapping a quarter of suitable trees, would still have the potential to support more than 300 jobs and generate $6.2 million in economic output.

Where the process begins

The economic ripple starts with a winter harvest that leaves the forest standing. Sap is drawn through small taps placed in healthy sugar and red maples, then boiled until natural sugars concentrate into syrup. Because the same trees provide sap year after year, landowners gain a renewable revenue source that complements timber, livestock grazing and recreation without clearing additional acreage.

Kentucky holds more than 12.5 million acres of forest and maples rank among the state’s most common hardwoods. Most family woodlands already contain the resource. A relatively small investment in food-grade lines and an evaporator can turn an idle season into income while keeping tree cover intact.

“The beauty of maple syrup production is its sustainability,” Ochuodho said. “Unlike traditional timber harvesting, maple syrup production doesn’t require trees to be harvested, allowing forest owners to sustainably manage their land while still earning income.”

Ochuodho also emphasized the broader community benefits.

“Our research demonstrates a real opportunity for rural communities to enhance their economic resilience,” he said. “When producers invest in maple syrup operations, local businesses see increased demand for goods and services, creating a positive economic cycle.”

National demand

According to the study, the United States’ maple syrup market is currently valued at more than $150 million annually, and consumer demand for natural, locally produced foods continues to rise. Kentucky producers would be well-positioned to supply local and regional markets where interest in farm-to-table and artisanal food products is strong.

Demand for pure maple syrup continues to outpace supply across the lower Midwest and South. Shoppers drawn to simple ingredient lists often pay a premium for syrup delivered by local producers; farm markets and specialty grocers routinely sell out before the next spring thaw.

The study suggests this gap presents an entry point for new operations: Kentuckians demand more syrup than the state produces. Moving even partway toward self-reliance brings money home, keeps woodlands working and opens doors for agritourism.

Climate questions often arise when syrup production migrates south of traditional hubs like Vermont and Quebec. Ochuodho explained that red maples extend well below the 40th parallel, and Kentucky’s rolling topography delivers the freeze-thaw cycles that trigger sap flow.

“We already see small but steady operations bottling syrup in several counties,” he said. “Our numbers

demonstrate what could happen if more woodland owners tap into that potential.”

The next steps involve education and coordination.

The UK Cooperative Extension Service, in collaboration with the Kentucky Maple Syrup Association, Kentucky Division of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service will host offseason workshops on tree identification, sanitation, evaporator efficiency and marketing. Researchers plan to refine cost estimates with real farm budgets, explore value-added products such as maple-infused beverages and candies, and study long-term forest health under sustained tapping.

“Our findings represent a starting point for community discussions and policy considerations,” Ochuodho said. “If Kentucky embraces maple syrup production, the benefits could extend beyond economic gains, supporting environmental sustainability and community resilience.”

