More than 100 area high school students complete certifications through Enzweiler Building Institute

More than 100 high school students from Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati have successfully completed nationally recognized training programs in construction, safety, and environmental certification.

The achievement marks a milestone for the region’s growing investment in workforce development through the Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) and the Pre-Apprenticeship Certification Training (PACT).

The initiative — coordinated across multiple school districts and locations — is aimed at preparing students for high-demand careers in the construction industry through hands-on instruction and industry-aligned certifications.

Boone County Public Schools — Boone County High School, Conner, Cooper, Rise Academy, and Ryle — saw 40 students earn certifications in:

• First Aid/CPR

• OSHA-10 Construction Safety

• HBI Pre-Apprenticeship Certification Training CORE

• Student Ben Dunham earning an EPA 608 Type 1 Certification

At the Covington training location, 60 students from several schools took part:

• Covington Catholic High School: Six students completed training; Five earned EPA 608 Type 1 • Ludlow High School: 23 students completed training; 22 earned HBI PACT CORE, 20 earned EPA 608 Type 1 • Kenton County School District (Dixie Heights, Scott, Simon Kenton): 27 students completed training; 13 earned EPA 608 Type 1 • Homeschool students: Three students participated; Two earned EPA 608 Type 1

An after-school program supported five students from area schools including Anderson High School (OH), Bishop Brossart, Campbell County High School, Holy Cross, and Lloyd High School. Each student completed:

• First Aid/CPR

• OSHA-10

• HBI PACT CORE Training

“These certifications are more than credentials—they’re opportunities,” said Diane McConnell, Director of Workforce Development. “We are not only equipping our students with technical skills but also building confidence and opening doors to lifelong careers in the skilled trades.”

The workforce readiness program is part of a broader partnership between local school districts, the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA NKY), and the Home Builders Institute (HBI), which seeks to address the construction labor shortage by training the next generation of skilled professionals.

As the program continues to expand, leaders remain committed to offering students practical pathways to employment, apprenticeships, and long-term success in the building industry.

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) offers career training in the building industry, with programs that equip students with the skills, certifications, and experience needed to enter the residential construction workforce.

For more information, visit buildinginstitute.com

Enzweiler Building Institute