Authenti-CITY awards: Latonia’s Bard’s Burgers and Chili offers something for every burger-loving palate

Editor’s note:This is the first of series of five naming the winners of the 2025 Authenti-CITY awards given by the City of Covington at a ceremony last week to mark the National Economic Development Week.

Looking to sink your teeth into one of the best burgers in town? You’ll find what you’re looking for at Bard’s Burgers and Chili, located at 3620 Decoursey Ave. in the heart of Latonia.

There’s something for every burger-lovin’ palate at Bard’s: The Purist … the Starlight Doughnut Lab … the Chili Craig … the 5-Oh … the Bard Boy … the All-The-Way … the Mushlove … and if you’re feeling all prideful (or starving), take on the Bardzilla, a veritable beast of a burger, which stacks eleven 1/3-pound patties, 22 slices of cheese, and tops it off with two pounds of french fries.

“Once you take a bite, you’ll understand the hype,” said Covington Business Retention and Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy.

Polish off your meal with some deep-fried Oreos that come with a dusting of powdered sugar and raspberry sauce, or Starlight Doughnut Lab Bread Pudding, whereby glazed doughnuts are dropped into Southern-style bread pudding and topped with a Maker’s Mark bourbon glaze.

Bard’s is so good that back in 2016 its menu caught the attention of none other than The Food Network’s Josh Denny, host of the series Ginormous Foods, giving the restaurant national cred.

“The team at Bard’s is warm, welcoming, and just as memorable as the menu,” said Duffy. “It’s fun for the whole family, and it’s one of those places that keeps people coming back again and again.”

Covington’s Authenti-CITY awards were unveiled by Covington’s Economic Development team in 2021 to celebrate National Economic Development Week in an off-the-wall way.

City of Covington