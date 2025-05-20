More than $1.2 billion in real estate sales recorded in KY in April according to latest Kentucky Realtors report

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for April 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.22 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in April include:

• Total sales volume: $1.22B, up 3.4% year-over-year (YoY), up 12.2% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 4,057, down 0.5% YoY, up 12.5% MoM

• Median sales price: $263,000, up 2.8% YoY, down 0.76% MoM

• Days on the market: 16, Up 2 days YoY, down 9 days MoM

• New listings: 6,188, up 5.6% YoY, up 2.3% MoM

“As the total sales volume continues to increase month-over-month, it’s clear that our market in Kentucky remains as strong as ever,” said Barb Curtis, President of Kentucky Realtors. “Reaching an incredible $1.22 billion sold last month – paired with the month-over-month increases in both new and sold listings, and the month-over-month decrease in number of days on the market – shows the strength and quality of our real estate market in the Commonwealth.”

Total sales volume in April reached $1.22 billion, reflecting a 12.2% increase month-over-month (MoM) and a 3.4% increase year-over-year (YoY). The number of listings sold saw a 12.5% MoM increase, with 4,057 transactions completed last month.

The median sales price dipped slightly, decreasing 0.76% MoM to $263,000, yet still an increase of 2.8% YoY. Similarly, the average days on the market dropped to 16 days, down 9 days MoM. While slightly more competitive, this timeframe remains healthy, allowing buyers time to make informed decisions while maintaining a balanced market throughout the Commonwealth.

The number of new listings increased to 6,188, up 2.3% MoM and up 5.6% YoY, further exemplifying renewed seller confidence in the second quarter of the year.

“Buyers and sellers are continuing to engage with confidence, as shown by the overall sales volume and number of transactions completed last month,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors. “As we’ve seen in previous months, the steady rise in new listings continues to be a great sign for buyers seeking more options as we get further into 2025.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to discover their housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers explore how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends, such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range, in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit

kyhousingfacts.com.

*Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on May 15. Data is subject to revision.

