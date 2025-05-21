BE NKY, EducateNKY, Spirit of Construction Fdn. invest in K-12 career development initiatives in NKY

BE NKY Growth Partnership, EducateNKY, and the Spirit of Construction Foundation announced investments into three Northern Kentucky education non-profit organizations at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Tuesday Eggs ‘N Issues event.

BE NKY, the economic development company for Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky, catalyzed the effort to generate new financial support for three organizations working with children and families from kindergarten to seniors in high school. BE NKY is investing $440,000 with corresponding funding of $220,000 from EducateNKY and $200,000 from The Spirit of Construction Foundation – totaling $860,000 in investments for Adopt A Class, TradesNKY, and Learning Grove‘s NaviGo College and Career Prep.

• $200,000 will fund Adopt A Class, a Cincinnati-based organization that connects businesses and civic groups with students in underserved communities through mentorship and relationship-building to expose K – 8 students to companies and careers in the region. The investment of $100,000 by BE NKY and matching $100,000 from EducateNKY will allow Adopt A Class to expand services to Northern Kentucky. • $420,000, over fiscal years 2025 and 2026, with $220,000 from BE NKY and $200,000 from The Spirit of Construction Foundation will fund an expansion of TradesNKY, a nonprofit promoting opportunities in the skilled trades which lead to successful careers. TradesNKY will help students in grades 6 – 8 explore trade careers in schools beyond Campbell County. • $240,000 will go to Learning Grove’s NaviGo College and Career Prep, a local nonprofit organization that helps schools, high school students, grades 9 – 12, and parents navigate college and career planning. BE NKY will invest $120,000 and EducateNKY will invest $120,000.

“We are so thrilled that the boards of directors of EducateNKY and the Spirit of Construction Foundation are matching BE NKY’s investments in these programs,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership Board Chair Carey Sanders. “We know that it will take many partners working together to ensure young people in the Northern Kentucky region are consistently prepared for finding a career path.”

EducateNKY is a local nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that the Northern Kentucky education landscape is one of the best at meeting the needs of families and learners and will follow BE NKY’s payment schedule.

“Every student deserves the chance to discover what’s possible,” said Cheye Calvo, President and CEO of EducateNKY. “By investing in Adopt A Class and NaviGo, we’re helping young people in Northern Kentucky expand their horizons—from early exposure to careers and cultural opportunities in elementary and middle school to building confidence, agency, and a postsecondary plan by the time they graduate. This partnership is about more than programs—it’s about ensuring every student sees a future for themselves and knows how to pursue it.”

The Spirit of Construction Foundation, a coalition of individuals and companies committed to the construction industry’s future growth and prosperity, is investing $200,000 in TradesNKY, payable in two annual installments.

The organization is dedicated to fostering awareness of the importance of our region’s construction industry and creating opportunities for young people and adults to thrive through careers in the industry and its various trades. The organization supports the construction industry through workforce development programs, community outreach grants and scholarships.

“With a focus on building it forward, we are invested in the growth of skilled trades and the construction industry as a whole in our region,” said Spirit of Construction Executive Director Amanda Smith. “TradesNKY opens doors for young people in Northern Kentucky to discover many rewarding career opportunities in the trades.”

These investments align with BE NKY’s efforts to develop a comprehensive roadmap for workforce development by connecting students from kindergarten through 12th grades to Northern Kentucky career opportunities through exposure, exploration, and engagement.

In March 2024, BE NKY released “Population and Labor Force Trends and Future Projections,” a study researched by Janet Harrah and student fellows at the Center for Economic Analysis and Development (CEAD) at the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University.

The study showed that although baseline projections predict a population increase of 58,429 people in Northern Kentucky between 2020-2050, the labor force in prime working ages of 16 to 64 is only predicted to grow by 8,450, highlighting the need to expand and upskill the region’s workforce.

Through subsequent meetings with more than 100 business executives at more than 40 strategic base companies, BE NKY learned that the number one challenge businesses were facing was the quantity and quality of the workforce available in the region.

BE NKY is focusing on students at schools where 50% or more of the students are in the free or reduced lunch program. This includes 26,876 students at 50 schools in Northern Kentucky.

“BE NKY is taking a hands-on, long-term approach to preparing our region’s children for future career opportunities at locally owned, national and international companies here in Northern Kentucky,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume. “Our goal is for our children and grandchildren to have a deep understanding of the diverse corporate community we have in the region and the opportunities for good-paying jobs and career advancement they offer. We are looking for corporate partners who are willing to contribute financially and join us in classrooms throughout the region to reach children of all ages.”

The three non-profit organizations are grateful for the significant, new funding secured by BE NKY, EducateNKY and The Spirit of Construction Foundation and are excited for the opportunity to expand their career development programming for children in Northern Kentucky:

“We are so appreciative of the investments from BE NKY Growth Partnership and EducateNKY, which will enable Adopt A Class to continue working toward our objective of reaching every eligible classroom in the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Adopt A Class CEO Sonya Fultz. “The thousands of corporate volunteer mentors that work with our students are making an immeasurable difference in these students’ lives, inspiring them and helping them understand the important connection between their schoolwork and future careers.”

“TradesNKY is deeply grateful to BE NKY Growth Partnership and the Spirit of Construction Foundation for their unwavering commitment to workforce development in our region,” said TradesNKY Board Chair Phil Griffin. “Our mission to build a stronger future means investing in our young people today. These organizations understand that lasting change doesn’t come from a short-term fix, but from long-term solutions that empower the next generation with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive. We could not ask for better partners and we look forward to expanding our impact in the region.”

“Learning Grove is proud to provide cradle-to-career services across our region, supporting families and youth every step of the way,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “Through our NaviGo College and Career Prep services, we partner with schools, families, communities, post-secondary institutions, and local businesses to offer middle and high school students meaningful career coaching and work-based learning experiences. These dynamic services expand access and opportunity for all students—empowering them to explore their interests and aptitudes, build on their strengths, and chart their own paths to future success. We are grateful for the support of EducateNKY and BE NKY Growth Partnership, whose investments will help us continue our mission of transforming students’ passions and talents into fulfilling, future-ready careers.”

Today’s third graders will begin joining the workforce in just 10 years, and those who aren’t reading proficiently are four times less likely to graduate from high school by age 19, so it’s imperative to get involved with children’s education from a very early age.

Workforce issues are not exclusive to Northern Kentucky, but the collaboration and partnership among these six organizations, elected officials and other community leaders shows the region is dedicated to building a strong workforce for the future.

BE NKY Growth Partnership