Brossart girls claim fifth consecutive Class 1A region track championship, boys team joins them in winner’s circle

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart placed first or second in 16 of 18 events at the Class 1A Region 4 girls track and field meet on Tuesday to take the title by scoring more points than the combined total of the next two teams.

The Mustangs won the region championship trophy for the fifth consecutive year with 176 points, followed by St. Henry with 84 and Beechwood with 80. They netted 152 points in track events, winning all four relays and netting 112 points in seven individual races.

The only Brossart runner who won an individual event was senior Zoey Woosley in the 100-meter hurdles. She was won a gold medal in the 4×100 relay, placed second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump.

The Brossart girls who won field events were junior Ava Walters in the discuss, junior Peyton Trauth in the long jump and sophomore Anna Curtsinger in the pole vault.

Most of Beechwood’s 80 points were scored by two underclassmen. Junior distance runner Lily Parke won the 800, 1600 and 3200 to net 30 points and sophomore sprinter Caroline Nordman placed first in the 200 and 400 dashes for 20 points.

St. Henry’s event winners were freshman Stella Flick in the 300 hurdles, senior Lizzie Casey in the triple jump and sophomore Hayden Harlan in the high jump.

Brossart also topped the team standings in the Class 1A boys region meet with 150 total points. Beechwood was second with 95 and Newport Central Catholic took third with 76.

Nine second-place finishes netted 72 points for Brossart. The team’s only gold-medal winners were senior Joe Schroeder in the shot put, sophomore Tripp Wilson in the triple jump and senior Alex Combs in the high jump.

The second-place finisher in the high jump was NewCath senior Charlie Ford, who won the 100 and 200 dashes and placed first in the long jump to account for 38 points.

Beechwood won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays with a foursome of sprinters that included sophomore Nathan Pabst, junior Broady Aylor and seniors Luke Erdman and James Cusick. Pabst and Erdman were also second-place finishers in the 100 and 200 dashes, respectively.

Bellevue senior Marcello Herald placed first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump to score 32 of his team’s 39 points. The meet’s other two-time gold medal winner was Villa Madonna senior Mark Antrobus in the 4×800 relay and 1600 run.

Complete results from the Class 1A, Region 4 meet are posted on the khsaa.org website.