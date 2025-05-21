Beechwood graduate, VMI student Michael Hatfield named leader of schools 186th Regiment

Virginia Military Institute recently announced the Class of 2026 leaders of the 186th Regiment for the 2025-26 academic year.

The Corps of Cadets regiment, organized to reflect an Army infantry regiment, has three battalions. Each battalion has three companies, for a total of nine line companies — Alpha through India — plus the Regimental Band.

Michael Hatfield, a psychology major from Fort Mitchell and graduate of Beechwood High School, has been named the school’s new Bravo Company commanding officer.

Hatfield shared that many people have served as his role models and paved the way for his success. His choice of attending VMI and serving as a regimental officer is his way of gratefully acknowledging those people, which include his parents, Patrick and Susan Hatfield, two high school coaches, a teacher, and many family friends.

Hatfield said that he did not seek his new position for personal gain, but out of a genuine desire to contribute to the betterment of the Institute.

“I am strongly motivated to enhance Bravo’s culture. I want to remove any negativity and nurture a more positive and supportive environment,” said Hatfield, who served as cadre corporal and first sergeant his 3rd Class and 2nd Class years, respectively. “I aim to serve as a role model for the rats, inspire and uphold high standards for the old Corps, and motivate my sergeants, who will then inspire the corporals.”

Hatfield said his fondest memories on post are hearing his name called for first sergeant during 2nd Class announcements, serving as cadre during Matriculation Week, and receiving his class ring.

He shared one of his favorite quotes: “Winning isn’t everything, but wanting to win is,” attributed to Vince Lombardi Jr.

Follwing his graduation in 2026, Hatfield will commission into the Navy.

