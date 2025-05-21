City of Florence announces schedule for Aquatic Center’s 2025 summer season

The City of Florence has announced the opening of the Florence Aquatic Center for its 2025 summer season will be Saturday, May 24 at 11 a.m., including a season packed with family fun, community events and special themed days.

From discounted admission days and giveaways to educational experiences and themed celebrations, the calendar includes summer full of splashes and smiles.

2025 Season highlights include:

• Dive-In Movie Night (June 7) – Float and enjoy Luca under the stars in celebration of World Ocean Day. • Newport Aquarium Day (July 28) – Kids can meet a real penguin and learn about ocean life. • Weekly Giveaways – Gift cards in June and 10-pack daily passes every Wednesday in July. • Themed Days & Givebacks – From Military & First Responder Appreciation Days to Christmas in July.

Join the city for returning favorites like Freezer Pop Tuesdays, Popcorn Thursdays, and Slush Puppie Days, plus special events such as National Hot Dog Day, National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, and more.

The season runs May 24–September 1, with open weekends after August 10. Open Houses are scheduled for June 2 and August 5, with $5 admission and discounted memberships available.

Full calendar and details are available at www.florence-ky.gov or contact the city at at 859-647-4619.

City of Florence