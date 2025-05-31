Beechwood Independent Schools alumnus Justin Kaiser to serve as district’s next superintendent

The Beechwood Independent Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a contract for Justin Kaiser to serve as the district’s next superintendent. Kaiser’s term begins July 1.

The hiring was the result of a nationwide search facilitated by a consultant with the Kentucky School Board Association, which yielded candidates from around the Commonwealth and other parts of the country.

Following a screening process by the selection committee comprised of a board member, faculty, staﬀ, administration, and district parents, as well as formal interviews conducted by the board, Kaiser was selected as the candidate to hire.

Kaiser’s hiring marks the first time in the district’s history that a Beechwood alumnus will lead as superintendent.

Kaiser is a 1998 graduate of Beechwood and spent the first ten years of his education career with Covington Independent Schools as a teacher, behavior consultant, and assistant principal. In 2015, Kaiser joined the Beechwood district in an administrative capacity when he was hired as the assistant principal of the high school.

Since his hiring, Kaiser also served as the athletic director and principal of the high school. In 2023, he was promoted to director of operations for the district, and is currently completing his second year in that capacity.

“Having the opportunity to lead the school system that helped shape who I am is the honor of a lifetime,” said Kaiser. “Beechwood is more than a school — it’s a community. I’m committed to continuing our tradition of excellence while providing our students with innovative experiences that will truly prepare them for the ever-changing landscape of post-secondary society.”

Kaiser resides in Fort Mitchell with his family, and he has two children attending Beechwood. He brings not only strong leadership experience to the role, but also a passion for Beechwood having been a part of leading Beechwood’s successes over the past ten years.

Beechwood Independent Schools, located in Fort Mitchell, serves approximately 1,600 students from preschool through 12th grade.

Beechwood Independent Schools