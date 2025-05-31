Campbell County Public Library to kick of summer reading program with special events June 2-5

The Campbell Coounty Public Library has announced the return of its annual Summer Reading program, running from Sunday, June 1 through Sunday, July 27.

This year’s theme, Creativity Happens at Our Library, invites participants of all ages to flex their creative muscles, enjoy fun activities and win exciting prizes.

From children to teens to adults, everyone can join in on the fun by logging daily activities to win prizes.

Sign up any time in-person at a library branch or online through Beanstack. This year’s Summer Reading activities:

• Read

• Attend a Library Program

• Use Library Materials or Resources

Participants can track their progress using paper logs available at branches or digitally on Beanstack. Downloadable logs are also available on the library’s website.

Celebrate the start of Summer Reading with special programming tailored for all ages, happening across the branches and local parks:

• Monday, June 2: Cold Spring Branch

10:30 am–12:30 pm: Trash to Treasure — Recycled Crafts (Grades K-5)

3–8 pm: Makerspace Market (Adults & Teens) • Tuesday, June 3: Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch

10–11 am: Tower Tuesday — Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo at Tower Park (Families)

3–4:30 pm: Creativity Lab (Grades K-5)

6–8 pm: Explore Pottery & Weaving (Adults & Teens) • Wednesday, June 4: Newport Branch

10–11 am: Book Bus Tour — Bubble Bonanza at Gil Lynn Park (Families)

1–3 pm: Bloom into You (Adults & Teens)

1:30–3 pm: Family Art Festival (Families) • Thursday, June 5: Alexandria Branch

10–11 am: Jolly Thursday — Madcap Puppets present “Monsters of Baseball” (Families)

12–5 pm: Tune into Reading (All ages)

For more information, please visit cc-pl.org/summer-reading.

Campbell County Public Library