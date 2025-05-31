Long-time democrat Sen. Robin Webb of Carter County announces party affiliation switch to Republican

Staff report

Sen. Robin Webb, of Carter County, announced she is switching her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Her decision marks the end of Democratic representation from rural Kentucky in the state Senate — a significant milestone in the Commonwealth’s ongoing political realignment.



Webb, an attorney and longtime legislator representing Senate District 18, was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1998 from House District 96. She was the last Democrat in the Senate representing Kentucky’s coalfields.

“While it’s cliché, it’s true: I didn’t leave the party — the party left me,” Webb said. “The Kentucky Democratic Party has increasingly alienated lifelong rural Democrats like myself by failing to support the issues that matter most to rural Kentuckians.



“First and foremost, I’m a mother, a rancher, and a lawyer with deep personal and professional roots in Kentucky’s coal country. As the Democratic party continues its lurch to the left and its hyperfocus on policies that hurt workforce and economic development in my region, I no longer feel it represents my values. It has become untenable and counterproductive to the best interests of my constituents for me to remain a Democrat.”



Webb emphasized that her core values have not changed.



“Those who know me best understand that my positions and the policies I champion haven’t changed. The only difference today is the letter next to my name,” she said. “I will continue to be a fearless advocate for rural Kentucky and for the residents of eastern Kentucky who have been so good to me and my family. I want to thank President Stivers, my colleagues in the General Assembly, and the Republican Party of Kentucky for the warm welcome. I look forward to continuing to focus on sound policy with rural Kentucky’s best interests in mind.”



Webb’s switch marks the final chapter of rural Democrats in the Kentucky Senate — a reflection of broader political shifts reshaping eastern Kentucky and rural America.



Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Robert Benvenuti welcomed the announcement.



“I had the privilege of getting to know Sen. Webb when I served as a state representative. I always respected that she approached issues in a very thoughtful and commonsense manner, and that she never failed to keenly focus on what was best for her constituents. It is my pleasure to welcome Sen. Robin Webb to the Republican Party,” Benvenuti said.



Republicans at the national level also celebrated the announcement, with Republican National Committeeman from Kentucky John McCarthy and RNC Co-Chair KC Crosbie praising the move.



“On behalf of the national party, I want to extend our warmest welcome to our newest Republican lawmaker,” said Crosbie.



“As a tireless advocate for rural communities and the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Sen. Webb will be a natural fit.”



“This is wonderful news, and we are ecstatic to welcome Sen. Webb to the Republican Party,” McCarthy said. “I have counted Sen. Webb as a friend for many years, and like so many across the commonwealth, I deeply respect her for both her legislative skill and her long, successful legal career in eastern Kentucky.



“The Republican Party is a big tent — open to anyone who shares our values and wants to make a difference.”



Rep. Patrick Flannery, R-Olive Hill, who now represents the same House district Webb once held and has long known the Webb family, said the move makes sense for Webb and her constituents.

“Robin and I have always had an excellent working relationship,” said Flannery. “She has served as a mentor to me and many others. We represent the same constituency, and she’s making the same decision that many of our people have already made by changing her registration.”