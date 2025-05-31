Separate road repairs to close sections of Main Street, Green Road in Walton beginning Monday

CSX Transportation will close a portion of Main Street (U.S. 25) in downtown Walton in Boone County beginning Monday, June 2, for railroad crossing repairs. The closure will take place at mile point 1.0, near the railroad crossing, and is expected to remain in place through Friday, June 6, weather permitting.

Detours will be posted and message boards are in place to provide advance notice and updates on the closure duration.

This work is being coordinated with an ongoing resurfacing project on U.S. 25 from Nicholson Avenue to Chambers Road (KY 2951). While the road is closed for crossing repairs, resurfacing crews will also take advantage of the closure to complete paving work at and near the crossing, helping avoid future disruptions.

Detour Impact: Green Road (KY 2043) Closure

Motorists should also be aware that Green Road (KY 2043) will close on Monday, June 2, for a separate culvert replacement project. U.S. 25 is part of the signed detour route for this Green Road project.

During the U.S. 25 closure at the railroad crossing, drivers following the Green Road detour will be temporarily rerouted again. When approaching the closure, follow CSX’s signed detour, which will guide you back to U.S. 25 and then allow you to rejoin the original detour for Green Road.

This additional detour is only necessary during the June 2-6 closure window. Once the railroad crossing work is complete, the original detour route for the Green Road project will remain unchanged.

More information regarding the Green Road Culvert Replacement Project is avaialable on the KYTC website. Any questions regarding the railroad crossing work should be directed to CSX Transportation.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6