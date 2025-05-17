Beshear announces another job growth record, with employment at highest point in state’s history

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth has once again secured a new job growth record. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in April, the number of people employed, the number of filled jobs and the civilian labor force in Kentucky were at their highest point in the state’s history.

“More than ever before, we are getting people to work and filling more jobs,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is great news for our families, and it’s very appealing to companies looking to invest in the Commonwealth.”



April’s report confirms that Kentucky reached new highs for each of these three-monthly metrics:



• The number of people employed in April increased to 2,009,018.

• Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,118,333 in April 2025.

• The number of filled jobs increased to 2,052,400.

Earlier this month, the Governor provided an update on Kentucky’s labor market and reported that not only have labor force numbers fully rebounded from the pandemic, but they are at their highest levels since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping record.

April’s labor report, issued today, broke March’s record. The number of people employed in April increased by 2,550 from March 2025. Kentucky’s civilian labor force increased by 752 individuals from March 2025. And the number of filled jobs increased by 400 from March 2025. Estimates are preliminary and are subject to monthly and annual revisions.

Robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. Since 2022, the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.