NKY Chamber to host state legislators for NKU United 2025 this summer

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host Northern Kentucky United on June 17-18. Over two exciting days, state legislators and community leaders will come together to share ideas, strengthen partnerships, and lay the groundwork for future success across our region and the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to host leaders from across Kentucky for NKY United,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This event is a unique opportunity to engage with state leaders and observe the legislative process firsthand. It also allows us to showcase Northern Kentucky’s economic impact and collaborate on future initiatives that will benefit our region and the entire state.”

As part of the event, participants can attend several Interim Joint Committee meetings of the Kentucky General Assembly addressing a diverse array of public policy matters. These meetings are open to the public and free to attend, offering residents and business leaders a chance to engage directly with policymakers.

In addition to the committee meetings, NKY United will offer multiple networking opportunities, including two evening receptions and a VIP experience at Great American Ball Park on June 18, where attendees can watch the Cincinnati Reds take on the Minnesota Twins. Guests have an opportunity to network with legislators at The Handlebar, an exclusive space with food, drinks, and great views.



“NKY United is more than an event, it’s an opportunity for meaningful conversations between legislators and our business community,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Government Relations and Business Advocacy at the NKY Chamber. “We look forward to hosting these important discussions that drive collaboration, innovation, and continued economic growth throughout Northern Kentucky and the entire Commonwealth.”



Tickets for the NKY United receptions are priced at $50 for NKY Chamber members, $80 for future members, and $45 for NKYP Event Pass holders. Tickets that include both the receptions and the Cincinnati Reds game are available at $150 for members, $175 for future members, and $140 for NKYP Event Pass holders. To purchase tickets or to view the complete schedule of events, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.



For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Diana McGlade, Sponsorship Investments Strategist at dmcglade@nkychamber.com.

