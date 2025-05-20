Boone County Business Association to hold Small Business Legislative Forum

The Boone County Business Association will host a Small Business Legislative Forum on May 29 at the World of Sports Community Room in Florence, 5:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

The forum will feature members of Boone County’s state legislative delegation, including Sen. Gex Williams, Rep. Marianne Proctor, and Rep. TJ Roberts.

The forum will cover several key issues impacting Boone County’s economy, including business regulations and tax policy, airport infrastructure development, Certificate of Need (CON) reform, and local tourism and economic growth.

The discussion will be moderated by former State Senator John Schickel who is a past president of the Boone County Business Association.

“Boone County has one of the largest economies in the state, but small businesses continue to face many challenges. We are excited to hear the perspective of our legislative delegation on these important issues,” said David Schneider, President of the Association.

Event Details

5:15 p.m. – Dinner orders available

6:15 p.m. – Legislative forum begins

7:15 p.m. – Forum concludes

Boone County Business Association