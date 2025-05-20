Covington Catholic High School Quick Recall team to compete in national championship tournament

With its strong finish at the 2025 NAQT Kentucky State Championship, the Quick Recall team from Covington Catholic High School proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage.

On Friday, May 23, the team will represent their school in a 336-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. It is the national version of the game that is often locally called Quick Recall. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.

Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

This will be Covington Catholic’s first time attending the High School National Championship Tournament. In 2022 they qualified but were not able to attend.

Covington Catholic may face familiar foes in Atlanta, as Campbell County (Alexandria), Dunbar (Lexington), and Trinity (Louisville) will also be attending.

The team will be captained by Tyler Turnpaugh, who will be joined by Waylon Coats, Will Jennings, Miles Monson, Brayden Proud, Jude Thamann, and Sam Thamann. The team will be coached by Steven McQuade and Stuart Thaman.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at www.naqt.com where the community can follow results.

Covington Catholic High School