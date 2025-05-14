Building Industry Association Northern Kentucky named recipient two NAHB Grand Awards

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA NKY) has announced it has been recognized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with two Grand Awards, one of NAHB’s highest honors for local associations.

The Grand Awards celebrate excellence in membership efforts across the country, and BIA NKY was named a winner in two major categories for local associations:

• Largest Numerical Increase in Membership • Highest Percentage Increase in Membership

“These awards are a testament to the strength of our region’s building industry, the dedication of our staff, and the incredible commitment of our members,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of BIA NKY. “We’ve worked hard to create a welcoming and valuable home for professionals in the construction industry, and this recognition from NAHB validates that effort. Recognized as an award recipient winner in these two categories out of over 600 local associations across the country is an outstanding accomplishment.”

Each year, NAHB recognizes outstanding achievements in growing and retaining members across the country, spotlighting associations that have made exceptional progress in building a strong, engaged membership base.

“We’re honored to represent Northern Kentucky on the national stage,” Miller said. “These awards reflect the momentum and passion in our local building community, and we’re excited to keep growing from here.”

To learn more about NAHB’s Grand Awards, visit www.nahb.org.