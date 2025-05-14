City of Florence to celebrate National Public Works Week with annual Public Works Night Out May 20

In honor of National Public Works Week, the City of Florence is inviting the community to its annual Public Works Night Out on Tuesday, May 20, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Florence Mall on Mall Road. The event will be held in the Florence Mall Parking lot adjacent to Macy’s.

The free, family-friendly event offers residents the opportunity to connect with the Florence Public Services Department, explore city vehicles and equipment, and enjoy hands on activities and demonstrations. Children can climb aboard snowplows, loaders, and utility vehicles, meet the teams behind the scenes, and even help name the city’s Bucket Truck.

In addition to the fun and interactive exhibits, attendees can enjoy free food provided by local Florence businesses. Public Services representatives will be on hand to answer questions and share how their work impacts the daily lives of Florence residents, from maintaining roads and parks to managing stormwater and facilities.

Join for an evening of community, education, and fun to celebrate the people who help keep Florence running safely and efficiently.

City of Florence