Mike Tussey: Skin cancer is a certain threat to your health; protect yourself

Certainly, it’s pool time whether at home, public pool or the beach. In fact, many already are sun bathing when they can to prepare for pool time. Take the time, and consider being fully aware of the damage that excessive sun without proper sunscreen can do to your body.

For me, even today, I am being treated for skin cancer which has taken up residence in my scalp. My advanced age gave away to the silent, but deadly skin cancer that can strike anywhere on your body.

It’s strange, for many years prior to the last three, I wasn’t aware of any abnormalities or skin problems on my body, much less my scalp. Like so many of us, from youngster to elder years, there is nothing like a nice backyard pool or a week at the beach to really relax.

Sure, we can buy the suggested sun screen that is peddled on TV – some with high protection, others with minimal. That’s because many covet that “golden tan” that we dream about. Trust me, there is a price to pay and its not at the cash register.

Years ago, I would make trips down to Naples to visit our son. Before leaving, I even visited a tanning parlor to prepare for the bright Florida sun. Keep in mind, the sun’s intensity is super compared to that of the Midwest’s. It’s likely you have found that out with a severe burn later that evening after hours out of the beach.

In my younger years, I had a ton of hair. When I went to the beach or pool I always used the high sunscreen and kept aware of the time of baking in the sun. It was the sensible thing to do.

I remember years ago hanging out at Dreamland pool and would spend time playing basketball games which was very hot and tough to do. One particular day, I lost track of time. I would play a game, then jump in the pool to cool off. Later, back to the court and then back to the pool again. This was 1959. I was 21 and feeling great. That is, until I got home. I had sustained 2nd degree burns and a minor sunstroke and remained in the hospital overnight because of severe dehydration.

Fast forward to 1986. Mrs. T and I decided to have a new pool built in our backyard in Ashland. When you build a pool it is in essence, an investment to your property. So, you spend a ton of time around the pool, relaxing, talking on the phone, swimming and let the sun dry you off. Little did I know, I was setting the stage for which I would pay big time later in life. Even then, I had a full head of hair. Today, as per nature for some of us, most of our hair has disappeared to hair heaven.

In 2023, I began to notice some odd looking growths on my scalp. I decided to see a dermatologist right away. The doctor examined my scalp and he found 3 cancerous carcinomas detected by the biopsies. They were subsequently removed. I have photos of those which I will not post due to the severity of the surgery taken to remove them.

The one on my forehead looked like an entry point to my head with a .357 magnum. Over time and many stitches, they were removed and the skin healed over. Fast forward again, this time to April 3, 2025.

There were 4 suspicious growths I noticed which did not look good. One on my neck, another on my ear and two on my scalp. Biopsies were subsequently taken. The test results came back that 2 of the 4 were indeed cancer. Those two in question were once again on my scalp.

I asked my doctor how with plenty of hair and wearing a ball cap permits a cell to accelerate to a carcinoma? He mentioned that the damage was done over years of sun exposure which can and many times does turn into cancer. Again, the photos are graphic and will not be shown. Trust me, they would bring a frown to your face.

One required 12 stitches, while the other is healing naturally. The healing process does takes time and sometimes does leave scars.

The reason for my confession is that like so many of us, we get magnetized to the sun and its promise of a “golden tan.”

So, my hope is you will use tons of common sense and sun screen and monitor your time in the sun. Even wear a shirt and cap outside if it will entail lengths of time, like cutting the grass.

Be aware of a new growth that resembles a mole or scab or a sore that won’t heal. Three major cause of skin cancer:

• Extreme exposure to the ultra violet rays of the sun.

• Use of tanning booths, and

• Impairment of the immune system

With the month of May, brings the scorching days of a long summer. Here are some facts and advice that can take the burn out of it all:

• 1 out of 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70,

• More than 2 people die of skin cancer in the US every hour,

• Having 5 or more sunburns, doubles your risk of a melanoma, and

• When detected early, the 5 year survival rate for melanoma is 99%

MELANOMA types of skin cancer:

• Superficial spreading melanoma – These tumors tend to grow outwardly on the surface of the skin. They may be noticed on the surface of the skin as a dark spot or getting larger. Some could be moles, some may not.

• Nodular melanoma – they appear as a distinct raised bump that is often brown or black, but can also be pink or red. Nodular melanomas tend grow deeper into the skin.

CARCINOMA types of skin cancer:

It is a malignancy that develops from epithelial cells. Its a form of cancer that begins in a tissue that lines the inner or outer surfaces of the body. Carcinomas can occur in the skin, breasts, and internal organs such as the kidneys, lungs, pancreas and colon.

Certainly, the preceding information is the tip of an iceberg. There is so much more you should be aware of. It should be noted that NOT all skin cancers are the result of the burning rays of sunshine. If you experience any symptoms that you may suspect are skin cancer, schedule an appointment with your dermatologist.

In fact, its recommended that you visit your dermatologist at least once a year as your skin can change a lot within a years time. Be aware of sunburns, rashes, moles and much more.

Your screening can include a COMPLETE body scan that will search for any and all abnormalities that may be present.

Nearly 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day making it the most prevalent cancer in the United States. There is and should be deep concern.

Final advice – Skin cancer possibility should be diagnosed as early as possible for the best treatment. Remember annual screenings are one of the best methods for early detection. Enjoy the warm summer weather ahead and have a wonderful summer 2025!.

Remember – BE SAFE OUT THERE!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.