Campbell Co. Public Library to host exhibition on human evolution May 29-Aug. 1 at Newport branch

The traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History comes to Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Branch from Thursday, May 29 to Friday, August 1.

The Newport Branch will host the traveling exhibition Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? after the library was selected through a national competition offered by the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) and the American Library Association (ALA).

“We are excited to welcome this unique and fascinating exhibit to our Newport Branch,” said Programming and Community Engagement Manager Amy Carroll. “The Campbell County Public Library is just one of six public libraries in the country to be selected to host Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? You won’t want to miss the exciting line-up of programs planned for the exhibit.”

In addition, scientists and other experts from the NMNH Human Origins Program will visit the Newport Branch to host events for the community, including a science program, educator workshop, community conversations and more. On Friday, May 30, the Newport Branch will host an opening reception at 7 pm with a performance of (Un)Common Ground, which is a reader’s theater production from Falcon Theatre. To see the library’s programming for the exhibit, visit cc-pl.org/exploring-human-origins.

Through panels, interactive kiosks, hands-on displays and videos, Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? invites viewers of all ages to explore an learn about the milestones in the evolutionary journey of becoming human.

The traveling exhibition encourages a public conversation that focuses on multiple perspectives of what it means to be human — one that embraces the ideas and beliefs of non-scientists and fosters greater appreciation of the complexity of the science of human evolution.

The exhibition will open at the Newport Branch on Thursday, May 29 and close on Friday, Aug. 1.

Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Branch is located at 901 E Sixth St. in Newport. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours. For information and a schedule of events, visit cc-pl.org/exploring-human-origins.

