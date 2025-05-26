NKY-based Flagship Communities wins two Awards of Excellence from Manufactured House Institute

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has announced it was awarded the Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year and Community Impact Project of the Year by the national Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI). Flagship has been awarded the Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year twice in the past three years by MHI.

“We are honored to receive two of the top MHI national awards,” said Flagship President and CEO Kurt Keeney. “These awards recognize our unwavering commitment to providing both a high quality and affordable living experience for our residents. Our sincere thanks to the Manufactured Housing Institute for honoring the important work done by its member companies to enhance communities and support working families nationwide.

“The winners of this year’s MHI Excellence in Manufactured Housing Awards exemplify the determination, commitment and innovative approach that defines our members and industry,” said Mark Bowersox, President, Manufactured Housing Institute.

This year MHI received more than 80 submissions in 18 categories. The winners were chosen by their peers and an independent panel of experts for their leadership and dedication to the manufactured housing industry during the last year. Winners included leaders from every sector of manufactured housing, including manufacturers, suppliers, communities, retailers, lenders and designers. Flagship’s Suburban Pointe community was awarded the Community Impact Project of the Year. Flagship added many new amenities to Suburban Pointe, including a new clubhouse, a municipal grade playground, basketball court, soccer field, and dog park, and introduced community events and programming year-round in additional to the holidays.

“We made great strides as a community operator in 2024, through community impact efforts in our Suburban Pointe community and beyond,” said Flagship Chief Investment Officer Nathan Smith. “We take great pride in our efforts, and we are deeply grateful to MHI for this recognition.”

Flagship Communities