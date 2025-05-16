Campbell County Office of Emergency Management to conduct full-scale exercise May 17

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and the Northern Kentucky Healthcare Coalition, will conduct its annual full-scale exercise on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

The exercise will simulate a flood emergency and test the County’s response capabilities by operating a POD — Point of Distribution — site.

The exercise will take place at Campbell Fire/Rescue Station 12, located at 1050 Race Track Rd in Alexandria. As part of the drill, OEM will distribute a bag of emergency preparedness items — valued at approximately $35 — to the first 200 cars that drive through the POD. Each vehicle will receive one bag of supplies.

“This is an important opportunity for our team and regional partners to practice how we would respond during a real disaster,” said William Turner, Director of Campbell County OEM. “Exercises like this help us strengthen coordination, assess readiness, and prepare to serve the public during future emergencies.”

