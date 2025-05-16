TMU completes leadership team for Covington Latin with addition of Randy Dennis as Head of School

Thomas More University has announced Randy Dennis has been appointed Head of School for Covington Latin School. Dennis will assume the role on July 1.

Dennis joins Covington Latin School at an exciting time, with the 2025-26 academic year to be the first under a new affiliation with Thomas More. As Head of School, Dennis will work collaboratively to leverage the advantages of this new partnership and lead strategic planning initiatives that maintain and advance Covington Latin School’s mission to provide a rigorous Catholic, classical education for the region’s most gifted learners.

“I am thrilled to welcome Randy Dennis as Head of School for Covington Latin School,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “As an experienced and visionary educational leader, Dennis is uniquely suited to lead Covington Latin into a new era. I look forward to Dennis’ collaborative efforts to create a future-focused vision for Covington Latin School, while honoring the traditions of academic excellence and faith-filled formation that define the Covington Latin School community.”

Dennis most recently served as principal of St. Lawrence Catholic School in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He successfully led the merge of St. Lawrence with St. Mary School (Aurora, Indiana), while overseeing a period of record growth in enrollment and demonstrating a strong ability to unite faculty, staff, students, and families under a shared mission and vision. Before becoming a school principal, Dennis was a teacher for South Dearborn Community Schools for 17 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Indiana University and a Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from University of Saint Mary.

“It is a great honor to lead such a historic institution as Covington Latin School,” Dennis said. “As head of school, I will do everything I can to fulfill its mission that is so deeply rooted in Catholic education and excellence.”

The search for the head of school was conducted by a committee of representatives from both Covington Latin School and Thomas More University and was led by Senior Vice President for Mission and University Advancement Kevin Reynolds, Ed.D. Three finalists were invited to participate in an on-campus interview process that included meetings with Bishop John C. Iffert, President Chillo, faculty, staff, and a selection of stakeholders that included parents and alumni.

Dennis’ appointment rounds out Covington Latin School’s leadership team, which was announced last week.

