Kentucky’s April 2025 unemployment rate remains steady in latest report from KYSTATS

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2025 unemployment rate was 5.2%, according to the lastest report Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

The preliminary April 2025 jobless rate was unchanged from March 2025 and up 0.3 percentage points from one year ago.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April 2025 was 4.2%, which was unchanged from March 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based upon estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working and includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,118,333 in April 2025, an increase of 752 individuals from March 2025. The number of people employed in April increased by 2,550 to 2,009,018 while the number unemployed decreased by 1,798 to 109,315.

“Growth in Kentucky’s labor force slowed in April,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “However, more people reported being employed and fewer people reported being unemployed. Despite these changes, the state’s unemployment rate was basically unchanged from March to April.”

In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 400 jobs to 2,052,400 in April 2025 compared to March 2025. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 17,200 jobs or 0.8% compared to April 2024.

“Overall payroll employment was essentially unchanged from March to April,” said Clark. “While Kentucky saw gains in its professional and business services sector and its education and health services sector, these gains were largely offset by losses in the state’s trade, transportation, and utilities sector and its manufacturing sector.”

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to the survey, employment increased from March to April for four of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors in April 2025 and decreased for seven.

Kentucky’s professional and business services sector increased by 2,500 jobs in April 2025. Among the subsectors, employment was down 100 jobs in professional, scientific and technical services; up 100 jobs in management of companies; and up 2,500 jobs in administrative, support and waste management. The sector had 500 fewer positions compared to April 2024.

The educational and health services sector added 1,400 positions in April 2025. Employment in the educational services subsector fell by 100 jobs. The health care and social assistance subsector increased employment by 1,500 jobs. Since last April, this sector has grown by 8,500 jobs or 2.7%.

The other services sector grew by 1,100 jobs from March to April and was up 1,400 jobs compared to one year ago. This sector includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services and religious organizations.

In the government sector, employment was up 100 jobs from March 2025 to April 2025. Employment did not change within both the state government and local government subsectors. Federal government added 100 jobs. The total number of government jobs rose by 4,500 positions or 1.4% compared to April 2024.

The state’s mining and logging sector decreased by 100 jobs in April. This sector had 800 fewer jobs in April 2025 compared to April 2024.

Employment in Kentucky’s information services sector fell by 200 positions from March to April. The industries in this sector include traditional publishing as well as software publishing; motion pictures and broadcasting; and telecommunications. The number of jobs in this sector was down by 300 positions from one year ago.

The leisure and hospitality sector declined by 300 jobs in April. Employment in this sector was down 1,200 positions from one year ago. The accommodations and food services subsector was down by 500 positions from March to April. The arts, entertainment and recreation subsector added 200 jobs in April.

The financial activities sector lost 300 jobs from March 2025 to April 2025. Employment in the finance and insurance subsector fell by 200 jobs and the real estate, rental and leasing subsector was down by 100 jobs. This sector had 600 fewer positions compared to April 2024.

The construction sector reported 300 fewer jobs in April than in March. However, construction employment was up 6,900 positions or 7.4% from one year ago.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector decreased by 1,100 positions from March to April but was up 500 jobs compared to a year ago. Among the subsectors, employment was down 500 jobs in wholesale trade; down 1,300 positions in retail trade; and up 700 jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector lost 2,400 jobs from March 2025 to April 2025. Employment was down by 2,300 jobs in the durable goods manufacturing subsector and 100 jobs in the non-durable goods manufacturing subsector. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment fell by 1,200 positions or 0.5% compared to April 2024.

Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Visit the Kentucky Center for Statistics website to learn more about the Kentucky labor market.

