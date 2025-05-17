Campbell County to distribute emergency kits at its emergency preparedness drill today

Campbell County is helping solve one of the most common household problems: not having an emergency kit when you need one.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and the Northern Kentucky Healthcare Coalition, will host a drive-through emergency preparedness drill and free emergency kit giveaway today from 10 a.m. to noon at Campbell County Fire/Rescue Station 12, located at 1050 Race Track Road in Alexandria. Campbell County Fire/Rescue Station 12 was formerly known as Southern Campbell Fire District.

The first 200 cars in line will receive a free emergency kit packed with potentially life-saving supplies, and the process takes just a few minutes.

Why This Matters

A Point of Distribution (POD) is used during disasters to quickly and safely provide critical supplies to the public, such as food, water, or medicine. On May 17, Campbell County will activate a real POD site as part of a flood emergency exercise. Residents are encouraged to take part by driving through the site, which helps emergency teams practice how they would respond during an actual disaster.

What’s Inside the Emergency Kit

Each vehicle will receive one emergency preparedness bag containing supplies that can make a real

difference during an emergency:

• Solar, battery, and hand-crank operated weather radio to stay informed during emergencies

• Reflective flashlight to help you stay visible and safe

• Rain gauge to monitor rainfall and flood risk

• Room thermometer to track indoor temperature during weather extremes

• Reusable hot and cold pack for minor injuries

• Prescription pill organizer to manage medications

• First aid kit with gloves, antiseptic wipes, instant cold pack, tweezers, and bandages

• Durable emergency bag designed for easy storage in your home or vehicle.

These supplies were selected based on recommendations from emergency professionals and are intended to help households stay ready, whether they are at home, at work, or on the road.

Stay Informed with Smart911

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management uses Smart911 to send emergency alerts directly to residents. This free and secure service delivers important updates such as weather warnings, road closures, and public safety notices straight to your phone, email, or landline.