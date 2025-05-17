Applications are now open for 2025-2026 Covington Mayor’s Academy; apply online by June 15

Want to gain a better understanding of Covington community dynamics and public issues?

Interested in knowing more about city government and its operations?

Here’s your opportunity.

The new Covington Mayor’s Academy is an 8-month program organized to feature interactions with city officials, department heads, and key city staff in a series of 8 informative 60 to 120-minute evening sessions covering topics like city administration, neighborhood services, public safety and operations (police and fire), legal, human resources, public works, and parks and recreation.

Apply online to the Covington Mayor’s Academy by Sunday, June 15.

“The Covington Mayors Academy’s monthly sessions are designed to provide residents with comprehensive knowledge regarding the City’s departments and staff,” said Mayor Washington.

It is Mayor Washington’s goal that “after graduating from the Academy, graduates will be empowered to grow their involvement in our community”

The Academy is an educational opportunity aimed at broadening perspectives and encouraging active citizenry. Covington City Manager Ken Smith, who enrolled in a Covington Police Citizen Academy in 2009, found the program to be an excellent learning experience.

“While I was an involved resident, I had no connection to city government or the police department,” said Smith. “It was a great opportunity to meet fellow Covingtonians and learn about the various challenges and opportunities that our officers encounter every day.”

Eligible applicants must reside within the City of Covington or be employed businesses or organizations in the city. Applications for the 2025-2026 class will open May 15 and close June 15. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance by the end of July. Applications can be submitted at covingtonky.gov/engagement.

“Sixteen years ago, I never thought I would work for the City, much less be the City Manager,” said Smith. “Who knows? Perhaps someone from the Covington Mayor’s Academy might want to run for council or work for the City in the future.”

City of Covington