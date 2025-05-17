EducateNKY to host ‘Start Strong’ Summit, a covening around improving early learning and kindergarten readiness

On Wednesday, May 21, EducateNKY, headed by Cheye Calvo, will host the “Start Strong” Summit, a convening focused on improving early learning and kindergarten readiness across Northern Kentucky’s River Cities.

The summit will bring together school leaders, early childhood educators, nonprofit partners, and city officials to explore place-based strategies for supporting families before age 5.

It builds on recommendations from EducateNKY’s Early Learning Work Group and highlights successful pilot efforts like Read Ready Covington.

This is a strategic conversation about aligning civic and educational resources to give every child in our region a strong start.

The conversation will take place on May 21 at Life Learning Center in Covington, 9:30-11:45 a.m.