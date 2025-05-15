Chamber seeking presenter applications for HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce HR 100 is now accepting presenter applications for the 2025 HR Trifecta Strategic Leaders Conference, presented in partnership with NKY SHRM.

Taking place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 12 at the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch (401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY 41018), the half day event will feature sessions examining three areas critical to organizational success: Recruitment, talent development and fostering a winning culture.

Potential presenters must be members of the NKY Chamber and/or NKY SHRM. Presenter applications must address recruitment, talent development or fostering a winning culture and qualify for Strategic Credits per HRCI guidelines. Presentations must be at 45 minutes in length with additional time remaining for Q&A.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 13. Submissions will be reviewed by the NKY Chamber HR 100 and NKY SHRM subcommittee. Those selected will be notified shortly thereafter pending HRCI review.

To learn more and submit a proposal, visit www.nkychamber.com/talent.

For questions or more information, contact Nancy Spivey, Vice President of Talent Strategies at nspivey@nkychamber.com. Questions about sponsorship opportunities can be directed to Diana McGlade, Sponsorship Investment Strategist at dmcglade@nkychamber.com.