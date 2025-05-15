Resurfacing project on Interstate 71 in Boone Co. set to begin Friday; completion expected Nov. 30

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of an upcoming resurfacing project on Interstate 71 in Boone County beginning Friday.

Crews will be resurfacing I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line — 69.8 mile point — to the I-71 and I-75 interchange (77.4 mile point), a distance of 7.6 miles.

During the weekdays, motorists should expect single lane closures between the evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Weekend single lane closures are permitted from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m. Additionally, motorists should expect the far right lane on I-71/75 southbound to be intermittently blocked during working hours to allow for an easier merge prior to the work zone.

Beginning Friday, May 16, crews will be working on I-71 southbound in the project area to perform base failure repairs. Weather permitting, this work will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16 to 7 a.m. on Monday, May 19. Additionally, during this time period, crews may need to close the southbound exit ramps periodically to perform this work. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of traffic/ramp impacts. Motorists should consider using I-75 southbound to the Walton/Verona exit (Exit 171) during the weekend beginning Friday, May 16, to avoid delays.

Once base failures have been completed, crews will shift to clearing, and then milling/paving operations. Additionally, bridge pier work will take place requiring the placement of barrier wall. This work may include traffic switches. KYTC will advise on social media of any traffic switches in the project area prior to when the traffic switch is completed.

As part of this project, a high friction surface will be applied on the ramp from I-71 northbound to I-75 northbound. The higher pavement friction will help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.

No lane closures will be permitted during the Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends.

Eaton Asphalt Paving Co. Inc. is contracted to perform the $12,794,226 project on behalf of KYTC. The project has an expected completion date of Nov. 30.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. For the most current information on road construction in Northern Kentucky, please visit the Driving Northern Kentucky Progress website or the District 6 Roadshow.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet