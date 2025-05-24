City of Florence announces schedule for annual Memorial Day parade, ceremony May 26

The City of Florence is inviting the community to come together in remembrance and gratitude this Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, as it honors the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The City’s Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting at Boone County High School and proceeding along Burlington Pike, turning onto Ewing Boulevard, and concluding at the Florence Government Center. Road closures along the parade route will begin at 9:45 a.m. and remain in effect until the parade concludes.

Following the parade, the community is invited to the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Boone County Veterans Memorial at Florence Government Center campus, located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard. This year’s ceremony is dedicated to the memory of Councilmember David A. Osborne, whose life of service to our community reflected the spirit of sacrifice and commitment.

The program will feature patriotic music performed by the Florence Community Band and Chorus, with a special rendition of the National Anthem by Florence Assistant Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Born. The city will also pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United States military, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment to the nation.

City of Florence