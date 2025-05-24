New report shows Kentucky among highest in nation for rural women receiving Medicaid benefits

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Congress is considering a proposal to slash $880 billion in Medicaid funding and experts said the cuts would be devastating for maternal and infant health in Kentucky.

Rural women of childbearing age across the Commonwealth rely on Medicaid for health coverage, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, said cuts to the program would drive up the cost of uncompensated care, lead to more hospital closures and leave more rural counties without maternity care.

“Kentucky actually is one of the states with the highest number of women of reproductive age covered by Medicaid,” Beauregard reported. “Around 35% of women between the ages of 19 and 44.”

According to the report, Medicaid covered nearly half of all births in rural areas in 2023, the majority occurring in hospitals.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, said losing rural hospitals affects all women, not just those on Medicaid.

“It doesn’t matter who their health insurer is. If they have private insurance, employer insurance, but there’s no facility, then they can’t safely give birth,” Alker pointed out. “That’s why these issues are so consequential.”

Beauregard noted the state is already experiencing a widespread shortage of maternity care, with nearly half of all Kentucky counties lacking a hospital or birth center offering obstetric care. She argued cuts to Medicaid will create more barriers for pregnant women and their families.

“Having continuous coverage allows women to address chronic health conditions before they become pregnant, access prenatal care early in their pregnancy, and ultimately, it improves the chances of delivering a healthy baby,” Beauregard outlined.

Nationwide, nearly two-thirds of counties lacking a birthing facility or obstetrician are located in rural areas.