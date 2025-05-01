Covington seeking lifeguards for pool season; hiring event today at KCPL Covington Branch

Covington Parks and Recreation needs to hire 10 to 12 lifeguards to open its swimming facilities in early June.

“If we’re not at full strength, it could jeopardize the hours our pools are open,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy.

The City’s contractor, SwimSafe Pool Management, will host a hiring event next Thursday, May 1, at the Kenton County Public Library’s Covington Branch, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., and are urging families to reach out to their daughters, sons, nephews, nieces – and those of friends and neighbors – who might need a job this summer. Applicants should bring a valid ID photo to the hiring event.

The job pays $15 an hour. If you’re not already certified as a lifeguard, SwimSafe will certify you for free and pay you a salary during that training. You have to be 15 years old or older, and there is no maximum age. SwimSafe is looking to fill the positions by May 31.

The work week is 40 hours long, and the pools are scheduled to open June 7, with pool hours from noon to 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it to next Thursday’s hiring event, here’s how you can apply:

• Go to www.swimsafepool.com.

• Call Covington Parks & Rec at 859-292-2151.

• Stop by the Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, 20 West Pike St., and fill out an application in person.

About Covington’s pools

• Covington has two water facilities: Randolph Park in Eastside and the zero-depth Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex. • Pools average 75 – 100 swimmers a day. • Every year Covington Parks and Recreation has roughly 3,000 households register for pool passes. • You must register for pool passes at the pool if you’re a Covington resident. Either print off an application from the City’s website, or show up at the pool in person and fill out an application.

“Don’t let empty lifeguard chairs hold back the swim season,” said Stacy. “Step up and make a splash!”