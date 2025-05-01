Thomas Leuke named chair of Thomas More Board of Trustees; four-year term to begin June 1

Thomas More University has announced the appointment of Thomas ‘Tom’ Lueke as chair of the school’s Board of Trustees.

Lueke will serve a four-year term that begins June 1.

“I am honored to share this appointment of Tom Lueke as chairperson,” said TMU President Joseph Chillo. “His values-driven leadership and commitment to advancing a Catholic liberal arts education will be invaluable as we continue to shape the future for Thomas More.”

Lueke retired from U.S. Bank, the country’s fifth largest commercial bank, after 42 years of service. He held several roles at U.S. Bank, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief administrative officer of the global treasury management division of U.S. Bank Payments Services. In this role, Lueke oversaw many operational and administrative functions for the division, including risk management, capital expenditure, performance reporting, financial results, fee and revenue management and communications.

Lueke also previously held roles in treasury management, sales leadership, call center management and human resources management. He also helped coordinate several employee giving campaigns within the Greater Cincinnati area, including for United Way and ArtsWave.

“Thomas More University is not only a critical component of the Diocese of Covington and the local community of Catholics, but also important to the populace as a whole by ensuring there are high quality options for higher education,” Lueke said. “I am excited to see the potential for Thomas More to grow as it extends its reach to attract more students beyond the local community.”

Lueke joined the Thomas More University Board of Trustees in May 2020 and sits on the finance, business and capital planning committee. He was appointed vice chair of the board in 2023. He succeeds Judith A. Marlowe ’69, Ph.D. as chairperson.

Lueke holds a B.S. in management from Northern Kentucky University. He and his wife, Tess, live in Union,.

