Mike Tussey: The Voices of America — the Communicators, renowned legends and household names

If you turn the clock back to the early 20th Century, you’ll find a treasure of very talented people who became household names for every American that could find a radio.

So, let’s take a tour of history and remember these renowned legends who brought the pulse of America into our homes via the early days of radio and into the 21st century. Some names you may remember, some you may not, nevertheless – enjoy the ride!.

First up – H.V. KALTENBORN

For 30 years he was heard regularly on CBS radio beginning in 1928. He was well known for his precise diction, ad lib talent, and his incredible knowledge of world affairs.

He was called the “Dean” of radio commentators by Edward R. Murrow as Kaltenborn was one of the first new readers to provide analysis and insight into current news stories. He joined NBC in 1940 and years later in 1948 he was at the news desk to broadcast the returns of the White House race between Harry Truman and challenger Tom Dewey. He played himself in the 1951 movie – “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

A sure radio pioneer and in 2011 was inducted into The National Radio Hall of Fame.



GABRIEL HEATTER – I remember well in the mid 1940’s hearing Gabriel Heatter on our floor model radio in 1946. He had a magnetism that Americans loved and seemingly trusted. During WWII, his broadcast sign on was – “There’s Good News Tonight!” and his waiting fans loved it. He never let them down.

In 1948, he signed a five-year radio and television contract with Mutual News. Success came quickly as he hosted a talent showcase in 1949. He, along with his colleague H.V. Kaltenborn, played themselves in the movie -“The Day the Earth Stood Still”. Retirement came in 1961 after passing his knowledge and experience on to a newer generation of broadcasters.

JOHN CAMERON SWAYZE – A Super Star of his time as he hosted the first NBC News program entitled – “The NBC News Caravan” in 1948. He favorite two catch phrases – ” Let’s go hopscotching the world for headlines” and his famous sign off – “That’s the story folks, glad we could get together!”

In 1956, he was replaced by Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. Meanwhile, he became the spokesperson for Timex watches which was a tremendous success.

EDWARD R. MURROW – Active in his profession from 1935 to 1964, he gained much prominence during WWII with a series of live radio broadcasts from Europe on CBS. Through the years, his career moved on to television in 1953 launching a weekly TV show entitled – ” Person to Person”. From 1958 – 1960 he gained even more fame through another hit show entitled ” Small World.” When on TV many noticed his signature “prop” – a cigarette in which he smoked while on the air.

Reports were that he smoked heavily up to 65 cigarettes a day. In 1965, he died of lung cancer at the age of 57.

WALTER CRONKITE – His fame will be forever notched into broadcasting fame for his tenure as anchorman for CBS EVENING NEWS from 1962-1981. In fact, during the 60’s and 70’s he was often referred to as “the most trusted man in America”. Tons of awards for Cronkite, such as two Peabody Awards, an Emmy and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom. From 1937 to 1981, he was right on the spot reporting on bombings in WWII, combat in Vietnam, Watergate, the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. At the end of his daily broadcasts his fans loved hearing his catchphrase – “And that’s the way it is”, followed by the date of the broadcast.

WILLIAM CONRAD – He had so much talent, it was scary. His golden baritone voice enhanced his move to Hollywood and his roles in the movies such as – “The Killers” in 1946 and “The Naked Jungle” of 1954. Radio came calling as he took a leading role and became MATT DILLON in the radio series “Gunsmoke” from 1952-1961. A great narrator of the TV series – “The Fugitive” 1963-1967 and also TV’s “Cannon” 1971-1976. He is in the National Radio Hall of Fame.

PAUL HARVEY – Like the cleanup hitter in baseball, Paul Harvey was and will always be – the ultimate Super Star. The marriage between Paul and radio was made in heaven. His News and Comment on weekday mornings and mid-days and at noon on Saturdays was just what America was looking for.

Paul’s “The Rest of the Story” series was phenomenal. His full length biography entitled – “Good Day! The Paul Harvey Story” was a blockbuster. From 1951-2008, his programs reached 24 million people weekly. Paul Harvey News was carried on 1,200 stations nationwide as well as 300 newspapers. Paul accented his style, persona, and incredible voice to utilize his tone and even silence to punctuate his message. Two of Paul’s greatest narrations: Exhibit A – Paul’s narration of – “A Policeman”

EXHIBIT B – “God Made a Farmer.”

Paul Harvey’s career spanned many years from 1938-2008 and sadly, he passed in 2009 at age 90. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

VOICES OF SPORTS

You’re right! I could fill a box full of microphones with incredibly talented voices and legacies that still resonate to millions even today.

So, having spent a very long career in broadcasting sports, here’s some of the greatest Play by Play Announcers of all time: RED BARBER, MARTY BRENNAMAN, DIZZY DEAN, DICK ENBERG, WAITE HOYT, KEITH JACKSON, CAWOOD LEDFORD, AL MICHAELS, VIN SCULLY, CLAUDE SULLIVAN

LEGENDARY ANNOUNCERS – For me, my TOP TWO have to be these dynamite talents:

GEORGE FENNEMAN – George began it all in 1941 at KSFO AM for $35 a week. After WWII in 1948, he became the announcer for the Abbott and Costello radio show, The Coca-Cola Parade of Bands on the NBC radio network. Likely, his well earned fame began as Groucho Marx’s announcer on the radio quiz show – You Bet Your Life; then onto TV in 1950 thru 1961. 1951 also provided George other opportunities such as the radio and TV announcer for the hit show – Dragnet.

His fans will remember this historic opening line – “The story you are about to see is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.”

Throughout his great career he was the television announcer for – The Life of Riley, The Jim Nabors Hour and the Donny and Marie Show.

George Fenneman’s great career spanned 51 years through 1993. Sadly, he passed in 1977 at age 77.

GARY OWENS – Without any doubt, Gary Owens was one of the most power packed talents to ever touch a microphone. It all began for Gary as newsman for KORN in South Dakota in 1952. In 1956, he became a DJ in Omaha, then to Dallas, New Orleans, St. Louis and others before moving to California in 1959. His polished baritone voice was his ticket. Even today, fans will remember Gary as the TV announcer for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh In show.

In fact, when you turned on your TV over the many decades, it’s a good bet you heard his talents and super voice.

One of our members of THE SUPER STARS Lunch Group is very well known and respected legend – GARY BURBANK. Burbank over many years turned into a mega star in his own right. Once upon a time it just seemed it was made to happen as Gary Owens was hunting for material and in just a short moment, he found it with another “Gary”. During a conversation with Gary, Owens suggested that his new friend begin to use the air name of “GARY BURBANK.” It fit him perfectly as we all know, the rest is broadcasting history. In 2004, Owens published an incredible book entitled:

“How to make a million bucks with your voice, and losing your voice trying!”

Gary began his career at 18 in 1952 and retired in 2015. He sadly passed at age 80 the same year.

THE GREAT NARRATORS – Another dimension of talent comes from those who are greatly endowed with a voice that money can buy. These very special people not only have the required “voice”, but they certainly know how to use it.

You will instantly recognize some of these tremendous voices who are known for their voice overs, documentaries and videos of animals. Here are my Elite 10:

MORGAN FREEMAN, JUNE FORAY, JAMES EARL JONES, TARA STRONG, KEITH DAVID, NANCY CARTWRIGHT, BILL KURTIS, GREY DELISLE, PAUL WINFIELD, GLENN CLOSE.

So, there they are – The Communicators.

Certainly, you have your list too. Your comments are very welcome, give it some thought.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.