Don Fangman sings ‘Sinatra’ and more to earn spot in NKY Music Legends Hall of Fame

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Don Fangman says he’s taking out the tux for this one. Fangman is a premier singing and entertainment performer – ideal for weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and private parties.

He’s been doing it for over 20 years.

On Thursday, June 12 Fangman will be one of eight to be inducted in the Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame.

The Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame generally refers to several distinct organizations recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of

Kentucky culture and history.

The Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame celebrates musicians and music industry professionals who have contributed to the rich musical heritage of Northern Kentucky. It is a non-profit organization created top honor local musicians, singers and

bands.

It was Donnie Wong’s Wok on Water lounge in Dayton, at Manhattan Harbor where Fangman started his musical career.

“A good friend of mine had just returned from a business trip in New York City,” Fangman told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “He was telling me about a cocktail lounge that he visited – it played nothing but Frank Sinatra music.

“I jokingly informed him that I could sing Sinatra. So, he challenged me to sing. He put a dollar in the juke box and selected Sinatra’s New York, New York. I started belting out the song to the amusement of the patrons.”

It was a profitable evening for the former teacher and principal at Bishop Brossart High

School.

“My friend was so impressed with my vocal rendition that he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Fangman said. “He said if I came back to the bar Saturday night and sang some Sinatra tunes, he promised I would never have to pay for another drink at the bar.”

It was an easy sell for the competitive, as well as thirsty Fangman.

And a career was born.

He was soon asked to perform at the Knotty Pine on the Bayou – that was his big break

– by the owners of Knotty Pine.

“John and Kathy asked me to do a weekly performance. And soon I was getting referrals to perform at other venues.”

Fangman was a business major at then Villa Madonna — 12th Street Tech as he calls it. The Covington native earned his MA at Xavier University and after his teaching stint, branched into the insurance business.

Not to be too creative – it was dubbed Fangman’s Insurance Center.

The music, for Fangman, started around 30 years ago, he recalls. The competitive spirit landed him in a Senior music competition in Anna Marie Island in the late ‘90s.

“It was a local regional and state-wide event,” he said. “I made it to the state finals and placed second. I got the flu for the finals – but sang anyway.”

His credits include performing with the famous Pete Wagner Band, at Newport’s Italian Fest, The Northern Kentucky Bar Association, Corporex, Cincinnati Country Club, The Celestial in Mount Adams, Latitudes Bistro, Summitt Hills Country Club, Triple Crown Country Club, Highlands Country Club, Clovernook Country Club, Fort Mitchell Country Club, and numerous civic, private, and charitable events.

He was the opening act for some 10 years for the Point/Arc’s major fundraiser – Joy to

the World.

But you can’t make a decent buck being a one-trick pony – Fangman, in addition to singing Sinatra, also does cover songs by Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond, Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, George Strait and, Gordon Lightfoot.

And if you’re wondering, he doesn’t travel with a 16-piece band for performances.

“I couldn’t carry a band like that,” he admits. So, he has a backing track and speaker system for his shows.

In fact, he said he may very well sing at his Hall of Fame induction. If not, he knows

there’s one other place he always manages to belt out a tune – his shower.

The other 2025 inductees into the Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame are:

• Marvin Cox — Drummer with many bands in the area for years, including 12 years on The Paul Dixon Show,

• Gene Thompson – a 95-year-old Blue Grass pickler, who still plays out every week,

• Dave Webster & Gary Devoto – Playing together for over 50 years at many area festivals,

• Willie Kiefer – Has performed from Alaska to Florida with big bands such as Al Hirt, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lawrence Welk All-Stars and many other A-Listers,

• Jeff Henry – Singer/Songwriter who has appeared at events like Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, The Aronoff Center and The Blind Lemon for 20-plus years, and

• Jeff Roberts – Played with Bill Monroe and many top area Bluegrass groups like Katie Lauer Band and The Comet Bluegrass All Stars.

The Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame ceremony – free to the public – is from 6-10 p.m., Thursday, June 12, Fort Thomas Tower Park, 950 S. Fort Thomas Avenue.