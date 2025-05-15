Kentucky Coach Mark Pope expects second year with Wildcats to be ‘100 times better than last year’

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

There’s something about Year No. 2.

Although Mark Pope knew the assignment when he was hired as coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, he had to assemble a squad and a coaching staff in a hurry. The finished product was competitive as his first Kentucky team finished 24-12 and reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

As Pope and his staff navigated the transfer portal in search of players who fit the system, things were easier for the Kentucky coaching staff the second time around.

“I talk about our players being better, the second year our staff is going to be 100 times better than we were last year, just because we had a chance to function together and learn each other, and the guys have had a chance to learn me and and and we’re excited to see how much better we can be,” Pope said. “I think that Year No. 2 is fun because you have Year No. 1 under your belt and your players, your new players, talking about how excited they were to be a part of this.”

Two of his three freshmen from last season — Trent Noah and Collin Chandler — are back, as well as veterans Brandon Garrison and possibly Otega Oweh.

“Wherever I’ve coached, it’s so fun,” Pope said Tuesday. “Year No. 2 is so fun because Year One is just this onslaught of learning and decision-making. You’re just overwhelmed with learning decision-making. The guys coming in a second year for me, almost without fail, they take massive leaps.

“We expect all of these returners to be much, much better than they were last year, which is saying a lot, because they were really good last year. Colin Chandler is going to be a great example. He’s so hungry right now. He’s been working really, really hard.”

Pope admitted he was “devastated” by the loss of Travis Perry to the portal, but offered his best wishes to Perry, who transferred to Ole Miss.

“I was devastated when Travis left, mostly because I think he’s such a terrific young man,” Pope said. “I think he’s a really, really special person. I think he’s got an old soul, and he’s full of wisdom. He has everything that you want in a young man and a player, and then he’s a big-time basketball player.

“He’s a great talent and it was certainly devastating to me personally, because I enjoy coaching him so much. I think he’s got a brilliant upside. I think he was on his way to becoming a legend here at Kentucky.”

Pope said his second squad will be “deep” and “skilled.”

“I think the guys that have chosen to be here are guys that are just starving to come test themselves every single day in practice, to come get better. I’ve got hungry, hungry, hungry guys,” Pope saidf. “I’ve got guys that have really unique, distinguishable skill sets that ffit us really well. I’m excited about this crew. This is going to be a really special crew to coach.”

The unknown is whether leading scorer Oweh will return for a second season. Oweh is participating in the NBA Combine this week and has until May 29 to opt out or remain in the NBA Draft.

“Otago’s physicality is elite,” Pope said. “It’s his physicality on the offensive and defensive end, and that shows up in a lot of ways. It shows up in contact, it shows up in his explosiveness. It shows up in his first step — shows up in his ability to kind of navigate garden guys off the ball through screens and on the ball through screens by creating space with his chest. He is as good as you’re going to find. He’s really special. He grew so much last season.”