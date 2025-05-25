Drees Homes announces Randy Mickle as new regional president and retirement of Dave Hausfeld

Drees Homes, an award-winning national home builder, announced the retirement of a long-time contributor to the home building industry and the appointment of the organization’s newest regional president.

After a remarkable 45-year career in the industry, including over 24 years with Drees, Dave Hausfeld is retiring from his role as Southeast Regional President.

Stepping into this position is Randy Mickle, former Lennar Division President, who will be joining the Drees team to carry forward its legacy of excellence.

Hausfeld joined Drees Homes in 2000 following the acquisition of Zaring Homes, where he served as Division President. In his most recent role, he led operations for the company’s Southeast Region. Based in Raleigh, he has been recognized by the local Business Journal as one of the longest tenured home building executives in the area. His influence extends beyond his leadership at Drees, as he has made a significant impact on the industry by serving as President of the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties, as well as a board member of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh/Wake County.

As the newly appointed Southeast Regional President, Mickle will be headquartered at the Drees office in Nashville, his current place of residence. During his tenure as Lennar’s Division President in Nashville, he spearheaded an extraordinary growth phase, driving an impressive 300%+ increase in sales over just five years. Before making Nashville his home, he held the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar in the Indianapolis market.

“Randy comes to Drees with outstanding references, a wealth of sales expertise and a demonstrated ability to scale divisions successfully—all essential qualities as we work toward our ambitious goal of achieving at least 300 closings in each of our divisions,” said Drees Homes President Tim Terrell.

“Joining Drees Homes, a company with a storied history and strong reputation, is an exciting milestone in my career. What truly stood out to me is the incredible tenure of its employees, many of whom have been with the company for decades. Their loyalty speaks volumes about the culture here,” Mickle said. “Their legacy of quality craftsmanship, innovative design, home personalization and a commitment to customer satisfaction deeply aligns with my own values. I look forward to helping homebuyers bring their unique style to life in a dream home built by Drees.”

Mickle joins at a time when Drees is poised for expansion. As Drees counts down to its 100th anniversary in 2028, it is focused on its Centennial Strategy, aimed at growing nationwide as well as continuing to provide an exceptional homebuyer experience. Drees is ranked as the 39th largest home builder and 19th largest private builder in the country.

In recent years, the Drees Homes has become a four-time U.S. Best Managed Company, a program sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Drees Homes has also been certified as a Great Place To Work and is highly ranked on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction list.

Drees currently offers single-family homes, townhomes and estate homes. Homes range from the high $200s to $2 million+.