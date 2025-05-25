Healthy meals to continue to be provided to 450,000 Kentucky children while school is out this summer

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that, thanks to approval by the federal government, healthy meals will continue to be provided to 450,000 Kentucky children while school is out this summer.

Each eligible student will receive a one-time benefit of $120 to purchase nutritious food throughout the summer. Support comes through the federal Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, which began in 2024.

The program will automatically enroll students 6-18 years old who are current recipients of SNAP, KTAP or Kinship Care benefits, as well as children attending schools participating in the National School Lunch Program.

For families with students not automatically enrolled, applications are available until Aug. 15 at kysebt.ky.gov. Assistance is also available by calling the Department of Community Based Services at 855-306-8959 or by visiting a local office.

“Every child deserves access to nutritious meals year-round,” said Gov. Beshear. “Building on last year’s success, our continued effort with this program is a crucial investment in our children’s health and well-being. I’m proud to see this growing initiative provide support to families when they need it most.

“Food isn’t just a necessity – it’s a building block for strong, thriving communities. By extending this program, we are not only fighting hunger but also laying the groundwork for a healthier future for our families. I want to thank the many individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to feed our people through efforts like these.”

Last year, Summer EBT provided food benefits for nearly 400,000 kids in Kentucky. Providing families with grocery money to make up for the loss of school meals is a proven approach to address the spike in child hunger that occurs during the summer break.

For additional details on the Summer EBT Program and other food assistance options, please visit the CHFS website.