Government briefs: Roundup of news from Boone County, Edgewood, and Newport

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

BOONE COUNTY

Just a week after Commissioner Chet Hand told Planning and Zoning Commission Executive Director Kevin Costello in no uncertain terms, that the planning commission does not have the authority to go against the Comprehensive Plan, in regards to a four-story hotel project off Frogtown Connector road that Hand said is ‘in direct conflict with the Comprehensive Plan,’ a presentation was given at the regular commission meeting this week for a 5-story hotel project, off Frogtown Connector Road that was approved by the commission 12 to 1.

“As I have said many times before, where do we draw the line?” he asked again. “I thought we already did that, and now we have a five-story hotel on the line. In the Comp Plan, there is a map and a text, and the text is very specific that there should not be any hotels on that road, and there are two, plus the future plans for a third. What really bothers me is that the Planning Commission was given parameters within which they should stay to make their recommendations. We can tell the companies, an error has occurred, but now what? How do we clean up this mess? A 5-story hotel will definitely affect the people who live behind it.”

Costello made an appearance at the Florence city council meeting last week after Commissioner Hand told him in person that he should not go against the Comprehensive Plan again.

“That was one commissioner,” Costello said dismissively when asked about it last week. “They all still voted for the hotel.”

Commissioners decided to put off the first reading that would change the zoning of the area from EPD to Commercial Services, or C-3 so the owners can get a franchise from the Marriott hotels to build a five- story hotel. The first reading will be on June 3 at the 5:30 p.m. meeting.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood Mayor John Link read a proclamation for Public Works week and presented the proclamation to Public Works director Rick Lunnemann.

CAO Brian Dehner explained a program to council that would provide mental health care for the employees of the city.

He said this program is going well in Painesville, Minnesota and has been initiated in Berea, Kentucky.

“This is a no cost benefit to our employees, and a great recruiting tool,” said Dehner. “It is very effective.”

Council members agreed that they wanted to try the program.

“We have now become a leader in Northern Kentucky as far as mental health,” said Dehner.

NEWPORT

Newport commissioners approved an order appointing Skylar Fox as Police Social Worker. Derek Dieters was appointed to the position of Executive Assistant/Office Manager in the Police Department. Gannon Torres was appointed to Police Cadet in the Police Force. An order passed which appointed Kira Palmer to the Historic Preservation Commission in Newport.

Assistant City Manager Brian Steffen presented AI slides depicting a Newport Market in the 700 block of Monmouth, next to the Pepperpod for consideration to the commission. He estimated the cost at about $200,000, and he said it would be between 30- and 40-feet wide and 80-feet long. Commissioners were impressed with the plan.

Lindsey Rectin, President and CEO of the Water District, gave an overview of the multi-phase water line replacement project in the city of Newport. The project was estimated at around $16 million, but came in at $12 million. The project has been in the works for many years.

Three proclamations were read, one to the Newport Optimist’s club, one for World Ocean Day, and one for the National Historic Preservation Month.