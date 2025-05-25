Allegiant now offers low-fare nonstop service from CVG to Gulf Shores and to Portland

Allegiant begins service today from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Portland, Oregon.



“We look forward to connecting passengers in Cincinnati to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Portland, Oregon. Our brand of all-nonstop flights at unbeatable value continues to resonate with customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This region has been overlooked by other carriers, and we are thrilled to open the door to new vacation options for travelers. Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow our passengers to customize their dream vacation.”



The new routes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) include:

• Gulf Shores, Alabama via Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) – beginning May 22; low fares offer is no longer available.

• Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning May 22 with one-way fares as low as $53.*



The new flights will operate up to twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.



“We are grateful to Allegiant Airlines for adding these two fantastic destinations,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “Portland has been among our top markets without nonstop service and the Gulf Shores service provides another great sun destination for our community.”

Allegiant offers a option to Cincinnati-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.



For CVG-PDX, flights must be purchased by May 25 for travel by Aug. 18. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.



Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.