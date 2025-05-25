The Carnegie to kick off 2025-26 theatre season June 27 with area’s first performance of The Color Purple

After a record-breaking year, The Carnegie’s 2025-2026 theatre season begins performances in June. Voted Cincinnati’s “Favorite Local Theatre” by Broadway World Cincinnati, the Covington venue promises another summer of bold new productions of beloved musicals.

“I can’t wait to share another exciting summer of theatre with our audiences,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director Tyler Gabbard. “Whether it’s the soul-stirring anthems of The Color Purple, the heartfelt true story of Always… Patsy Cline, or the reckless teenage abandon of Grease, showstopping moments and unforgettable memories are guaranteed.”

The Carnegie kicks off the summer with the area’s first professional production of The Color Purple, running June 27 through July 6. Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Alice Walker and the Steven Spielberg film, the musical comes to life with soul- stirring gospel, jazz, and blues music.

Onstage from July 25 through August 3, Always… Patsy Cline features Kentucky native Charlotte Campbell in her fifth turn as the country music icon.

Critics rave about Campbell’s take on Patsy, with On Stage Colorado noting, “Campbell expertly belts out all the hits… I could’ve closed my eyes and believed I was listening to the great musician herself.”

After taking audiences on a whirlwind adventure in last season’s Hello Dolly!, Sara Mackie returns as Louise Seeger, the devoted fan-turned-friend of Patsy Cline.

Based on the true story of Cline’s friendship with her biggest fan, this touching and humorous musical scrapbook blends classic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight” with a story of loyalty, laughter, and love.

The venue will close the summer with an electrifying new production of Grease. The hit musical runs August 15 through 24 and features Broadway’s Paige Davis, best known as the host of TLC’s Trading Spaces, as English teacher Miss Lynch. With legendary hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “You’re the One That I Want,” Grease is bursting with grit, glam and youthful exuberance. Audiences are invited to rediscover the magic of this timeless classic that’s been winning hearts for generations.

More great theatre awaits after the summer wraps: Fans of the Time Warp will delight in the return of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, after a sell-out run in 2024. Readers and staff voted the production as the “Best Play” and “Best Reason To Do the Time Warp” in CityBeat’s Best of Cincinnati issue and BroadwayWorld Cincinnati voted it “Best Musical”.

The highly anticipated return engagement runs October 24 through November 2, with a midnight performance on October 31.

Two season extras will warm things up for the holidays: A Cozy Christmas with Queen City Cabaret is back and even cozier on December 6 and 7. It’s a Wonderdul Life: A Live Radio Play is on stage on December 9 and 10 with a cast of Acting students from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Anything Goes splashes onto The Carnegie stage next winter to close out the season. The production is another collaboration with CCM and will feature students from the Musical Theatre program. The tap-dancing Cole Porter hit runs February 27 through March 8.

Tickets are on sale now at TheCarnegie.com.

The Carnegie