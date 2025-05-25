KCTCS announces ’25 Scholars, recognized for academics, leadership, service

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has announced the 2025 KCTCS Scholars, a standout group of graduating students recognized for their strong academics, leadership skills, campus involvement and commitment to serving their communities.
“These scholars represent the bright future of Kentucky’s workforce, spanning fields from nursing to industrial technology,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “They are proof of the incredible talent being developed right here in Kentucky as we prepare students not just for jobs, but for leadership in their fields.”
Scholars will receive an honorary certificate and will be eligible to receive up to a $500 stipend to help them take their next step, whether that’s starting a career or continuing their education at a four-year university.
The stipends are funded by local college foundations with support from the KCTCS Foundation.
Recipients and their program of study are listed below.
Ashland Community and Technical College
Kate Bryant, medical information technology,
Eric Byrd, associate of science
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Dazia Thomas, associate of science
Layla McFarland, nursing
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Miriam Ponder, associate of science
Sara Toori, computer engineering technology
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
Jeffrey Stewart, associate of science
Shauna Zuniga, associate of applied science
Gateway Community and Technical College
Claire Hengehold, associate of science
Sakinah Johnson, industrial technology maintenance
Hazard Community and Technical College
James Hall, electrical technology
Brianna Imhoff, nursing
Henderson Community College
Jacob Housley, associate of arts
Justin Wernicke, industrial maintenance technology
Hopkinsville Community College
Olivia Lancaster, associate of science
Tyler Couch, associate in applied science
Jefferson Community and Technical College
Jesse Smith, associate of arts
Prajawal Acharya, associate of arts
Madisonville Community College
Dru Lile, associate of arts
Lauren Ingram, associate in applied technology
Maysville Community and Technical College
McKinnley Dietrich, associate of arts
Chris Humphries, associate of applied science
Owensboro Community and Technical College
Purani Kannan, associate of arts and associate of science
Julia Mullen, associate of science
Somerset Community College
Zachary Brown, associate of science
Megan Henderson, physical therapist assistant
Special awards:
Sheri Tipton, medical information technology
Marissa Graham, associate of science
Connor Denney, associate of science
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
Roberto Amador, associate of applied science
Alex Smith, associate of arts
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Jeremiah Johnson, associate of applied science
Jessica Gray, nursing
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Samantha Murray, associate of science
Joan McLeod-Philbee, associate of applied science
See 2025 KCTCS Scholars to hear student experiences and tips for success.