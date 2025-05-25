KCTCS announces ’25 Scholars, recognized for academics, leadership, service

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has announced the 2025 KCTCS Scholars, a standout group of graduating students recognized for their strong academics, leadership skills, campus involvement and commitment to serving their communities.

“These scholars represent the bright future of Kentucky’s workforce, spanning fields from nursing to industrial technology,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “They are proof of the incredible talent being developed right here in Kentucky as we prepare students not just for jobs, but for leadership in their fields.”

Scholars will receive an honorary certificate and will be eligible to receive up to a $500 stipend to help them take their next step, whether that’s starting a career or continuing their education at a four-year university.

The stipends are funded by local college foundations with support from the KCTCS Foundation.

Recipients and their program of study are listed below.

Ashland Community and Technical College

Kate Bryant, medical information technology,

Eric Byrd, associate of science

Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Dazia Thomas, associate of science

Layla McFarland, nursing

Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Miriam Ponder, associate of science

Sara Toori, computer engineering technology

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Jeffrey Stewart, associate of science

Shauna Zuniga, associate of applied science

Gateway Community and Technical College

Claire Hengehold, associate of science

Sakinah Johnson, industrial technology maintenance

Hazard Community and Technical College

James Hall, electrical technology

Brianna Imhoff, nursing

Henderson Community College

Jacob Housley, associate of arts

Justin Wernicke, industrial maintenance technology

Hopkinsville Community College

Olivia Lancaster, associate of science

Tyler Couch, associate in applied science

Jefferson Community and Technical College

Jesse Smith, associate of arts

Prajawal Acharya, associate of arts

Madisonville Community College

Dru Lile, associate of arts

Lauren Ingram, associate in applied technology

Maysville Community and Technical College

McKinnley Dietrich, associate of arts

Chris Humphries, associate of applied science

Owensboro Community and Technical College

Purani Kannan, associate of arts and associate of science

Julia Mullen, associate of science

Somerset Community College

Zachary Brown, associate of science

Megan Henderson, physical therapist assistant

Special awards:

Sheri Tipton, medical information technology

Marissa Graham, associate of science

Connor Denney, associate of science

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Roberto Amador, associate of applied science

Alex Smith, associate of arts

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

Jeremiah Johnson, associate of applied science

Jessica Gray, nursing

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Samantha Murray, associate of science

Joan McLeod-Philbee, associate of applied science

See 2025 KCTCS Scholars to hear student experiences and tips for success.