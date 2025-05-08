Enzweiler Building Institute receives $50,000 gift from Kreutzjans family to support scholarships

The Enzweiler Building Institute has announced receipt of a $50,000 donation from The Rudy Kreutzjans Family, a Northern Kentucky-based general contractor with deep roots in the construction industry.

The contribution will directly support the Institute’s skilled trades training programs, which serve hundreds of students annually in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding, facility maintenance, historic renovation — the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades — and masonry as well as introductory programs for High School students. The gift is part of a growing effort to expand hands-on education and address the region’s skilled labor shortage.

“We wanted to support the Enzweiler Building Institute as we believe in trade school training,” said Ross Kreutzjans. “My grandfather completed his apprenticeship in Germany and became a master carpenter and master builder in Lorup, Germany before immigrating to the United States and moving to Ft. Wright, Ky. His legacy lives on in the work we do and the people we invest in. Our industry is facing a severe shortage of skilled tradespeople, and it’s driving up costs and delays. This donation will help train the next generation of professionals who will build the homes of tomorrow.”

“Trade schools offer a valuable pathway to fulfilling careers and are critical to resolving today’s workforce challenges,” said Rudy Kreutzjans. “They equip students with hands-on skills and offer shorter, more affordable paths into high-demand careers. We want people to understand that attending a trade school is just as important as earning a four-year college degree — in fact, in many cases, it’s more impactful for the individual and the community.”

Brian Miller, president of the Enzweiler Building Institute and executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, emphasized the importance of private-sector partnerships.

“We are honored to receive this extraordinary investment from the Rudy Kreutzjans Family, Ross and Rudy exemplify the spirit of leadership in our industry,” he said. “Their donation will help shape the future workforce and ensure that trade education remains strong, relevant, and accessible. ”

The Enzweiler Building Institute offers year-round training programs for high school students and adults, preparing graduates for immediate employment in the skilled trades.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.buildinginstitute.com.

Enzweiler Building Institute