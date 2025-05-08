NKU to honor more than 2,000 graduates during Saturday’s 2025 sping commencement ceremony

Northern Kentucky University will honor more than 2,000 graduates over two ceremonies at the university’s 53rd Commencement on Saturday, May 10.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Informatics and College of Education will graduate Saturday morning, and in the afternoon the university will honor graduates from the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services.

During the ceremonies, Kenneth F. Harper and Oakley Farris will receive honorary degrees.

Kenneth F. Harper played a key role in founding Northern Kentucky State College, later Northern Kentucky University, during his time in office under Governor Louie B. Nunn’s administration. Harper also served multiple terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and his political archive is preserved at NKU’s W. Frank Steely Library. NKU is proud to confer an honorary Doctor of Education degree upon Kenneth F. Harper in recognition of his distinguished service to community as an elected official, member of the armed forces and public servant.

Oakley Farris will also receive an honorary Doctor of Education degree. Farris has made a significant impact on the university through his philanthropic efforts and commitment to student success. The establishment of various campus spaces, programs and scholarships named in his honor have provided valuable resources to NKU students and faculty, offering venues for academic, social and professional development. NKU is proud to confer and honorary Doctor of Education degree upon Oakley Farris in recognition of his unwavering commitment to education and community enhancement.

Sandra G. Oñate Muñoz will serve as commencement speaker in the morning ceremony. A Cincinnati resident originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, Muñoz will graduate magna cum laude with a Master of Public Administration and certificate in nonprofit management. JP Ampfer will serve as student commencement speaker in the afternoon ceremony. Leaving his mark as an active leader across campus, Ampfer will graduate with a dual bachelor’s degree in human resource management and management from the Haile College of Business.

Manogya Aryal is this year’s recipient of the President’s Award. The President’s Award is presented to a senior student who has greatly contributed to the development of a strong sense of community at NKU through their efforts to break down barriers of discrimination, increase international awareness, further interaction between traditional and nontraditional students, promote diversity or improve handicap access and awareness.

There are now more than 80,000 Northern Kentucky University graduates living and working in every corn of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and across the globe.

