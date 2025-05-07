Fischer Homes announces plans to relocate corporate headquarters to Covington’s ‘First District’ building

Fischer Homes, the region’s largest home builder, has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Covington.

The company made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference in Covington. Currently located in Erlanger, Fischer Homes new corporate headquarters will be located in Covington’s “First District” building at 525 Scott St.

“The City of Covington is proud to welcome The Fischer Group to our community,” said Mayor Ron Washington. “It’s especially meaningful that the builder behind one of Covington’s newest neighborhoods is planning to relocate here. As the region’s largest home builder, Fischer Homes will be a valuable addition to our business community, and we look forward to a strong partnership as we continue building a vibrant and thriving Covington.”

“We believe Covington offers a uniquely business-friendly environment and a fantastic community for our associates to live, work, and thrive,” said Greg Fischer, chairman of The Fischer Group, whose parents, Henry and Elaine, founded the company in 1980. “Our intent is to become an active and engaged corporate citizen, contributing positively to the city’s ongoing success.”

Fischer Homes is the largest home builder in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Louisville, and a leading builder in Dayton, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta and Northwest Florida. The company recently announced its expansion to Raleigh, North Carolina. Its corporate headquarters have been located at 3940 Olympic Blvd., Erlanger since 2013.

“We are working closely with our partners at the City of Covington, Kenton County, and the van Rooyen Group to make this exciting vision a reality,” said Tim McMahon, CEO of The Fischer Group. “Covington presents significant opportunities for our continued growth as an organization and reinforces our commitment to Northern Kentucky.”

To accommodate its new corporate headquarters, The Fischer Group and the van Rooyen Group plan to expand the building by adding three additional stories to the north end and another story above the existing gym. This expansion will increase the building’s total size from 65,000 to 95,000 square feet, with an estimated development cost of $11 million. The mixed-use development currently features office space, a café, a weight room, and basketball court.

Built in 1939, the building was initially built as First District elementary School, part of the Covington Independent School District, and later became Two Rivers Middle School, which closed in 2009. Gateway Community & Technical College purchased the building in 2010 and integrated it into its urban metro project in Covington. After a decade of operating in the building, the college sold the building in 2021. The property was later purchased by Covington Kentucky Development LLC, headed by owner of the van Rooyen Group, Guy van Rooyen.

The Fischer Group expects to complete its relocation by late 2027.

Fischer Homes has grown to build over 40,000 homes and employs over 800 Associates. Recognized by Builder Magazine as the 31st largest builder in the U.S., the company now has more than 200 new home communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, and Northwest Florida.

