Purple People Bridge to host first Spring Soirée May 31 to raise funds for preservation, enhancement

On Saturday, May 31 from 6-10 p.m., the Purple People Bridge in Newport will transform into a Regency-inspired affair for the first-ever Spring Soirée: Bridgerton Edition, an open-air evening under the stars dedicated to raising funds for the preservation and enhancement of the iconic pedestrian bridge.

Set amid river views and the golden hues of sunset, guests will be treated to a seated dinner, live string music by String Source, desserts, and horse-drawn carriage rides, all channeling the elegance and romance of the Bridgerton era.

But the evening is about more than a good time. With rising maintenance needs and long-term improvement goals, the Purple People Bridge is at a critical point. Proceeds from the Soirée will directly support essential efforts to preserve its structure, enhance visitor experience, and safeguard its place as a vibrant community connector for generations to come.

“The Purple People Bridge is one of the most iconic and unique venues in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners and the Purple People Bridge. “It’s the perfect setting for a Bridgerton-inspired evening, and we’re thrilled to introduce our inaugural Spring Soirée in such a magical location.”

“For over a decade, we’ve hosted Boom on the Bridge during Riverfest and the WEBN Fireworks, but this year marks an exciting new chapter,” Weber continued. “The Spring Soirée gives us a vital opportunity to expand our fundraising efforts and support the ongoing care and enhancement of the bridge.”

A recent April Fools’ Day campaign joking about tolling or tearing down the bridge brought unexpected attention to a serious issue: funding.

“That lighthearted moment sparked a real conversation,” said Weber. “It reminded the public just how essential this bridge is, not just as a pedestrian crossing, but as a connector between communities, states, and memories.”

Despite being seen as public infrastructure, the bridge receives no tax dollars and is privately owned and operated by the nonprofit Purple People Bridge Company.

“Every dollar raised from the Spring Soirée goes directly back to the bridge,” said Weber. “That means improved lighting, safer walkways, clean public spaces, places to sit and gather, and most importantly, continued preservation for the future. This isn’t just a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of connection, history, and possibility.”

Spring Soirée: Bridgerton Edition is a 21 and up event. Tickets includes full dinner, drinks, dessert, and entertainment with limited tickets available. Semi-formal or Regency-era attire is encouraged. Ticket information is available at the Spring Soirée event page

For more about the Purple People Bridge and its preservation mission, visit www.purplepeoplebridge.com.

Purple People Bridge Company