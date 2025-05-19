Florence resident Connor Stuart named research ambassabor for UK’s Office of Undergraduate Research

By By Haven L. Patrick

University of Kentucky

Every year, the University of Kentucky’s Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) selects a new cohort of Undergraduate Research Ambassadors — a group of outstanding students who serve as advocates for undergraduate research and creative scholarship at UK.

This year, the OUR awarded four students as Excellent Undergraduate Research Ambassadors in recognition of their outstanding contributions, achievements, dedication to promoting undergraduate research and creative opportunities across UK’s campus and fostering community engagement.

The four award winners were recently announced at OUR’s 19th annual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars:

• Molly Lobel, animal sciences senior, Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Roswell, Georgia • Erin Stratton, biology and Lewis Honors College senior, College of Arts and Sciences, Lexington • Connor Stuart, biology, neuroscience and Lewis Honors College senior, College of Arts and Sciences, Florence, and • Madi Wilson, human health sciences senior, College of Health Sciences, Ona, West Virginia

As Research Ambassadors, the award winners spent the academic year promoting undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations and OUR-sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.

“Undergraduate research quite literally changed the course of my life, and it is such an honor to be able to make that happen for others,” Stratton said. “I feel like this is a full-circle moment from where I started my undergraduate career to now, where I am ending it. For anybody who thinks that research is out of reach, trust and believe that it is possible, no matter what your college journey looks like.”

The Undergraduate Research Ambassador program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and be involved in mentored research or creative work.

The Excellent Undergraduate Research Ambassador honor includes a $250 cash award.

Of the 718 cumulative service hours completed by the 2024-25 Research Ambassador team, these four exemplary ambassadors went above and beyond to promote and create unique undergraduate research and creative opportunities, serving 270 hours.