Better Business Bureau accepting nominations for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

The Better Business Bureau Cincinnati serving Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana is now accepting applications for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, the region’s premier ethics-centered awards program and the most prestigious honor BBB can give an organization.

Each year, ethically-driven businesses and nonprofits can apply.

The organizations that are named winners demonstrate their dedication to ethics by going above and beyond serving their customers, employees and community.



BBB Cincinnati is now accepting online applications for the 2025 Torch Awards for Ethics through June 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST.



The Torch Awards is open to for-profit, 501(c)(3), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations in business for at least three years and located within BBB’s 22-county service area.

BBB Accreditation is not required, but applicants must have at least a “B” rating with BBB to qualify. See all eligibility requirements and criteria on BBB.org.

This year’s Torch Awards for Ethics winners will be announced along with the recipients of the Spark Awards for new businesses and young entrepreneurs at the annual Torch Awards for Ethics and Spark Awards Gala on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati.

