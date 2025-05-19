Kenton County Public Library announces 2025 Summer Reading Celebration to begin June 1

The Kenton County Public Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in the 2025 Summer Reading Quest: Heroes, Myths & Legends, which will run from June 1 through July 31. This free program encourages reading, creativity, and discovery through themed events, interactive activities and exciting prizes.

Participants can track their daily reading using a paper log available at all library locations or the free Beanstack app. Read whatever you want, for however long you want. The goal is to make reading a daily habit. As milestones are met, prizes are awarded. Prizes are available while supplies last. T-shirt sizes may be limited.

Youth Prizes (Ages 0–12)

• 5 days of reading: Vinyl sticker

• 10 days: Free book

• 15 days: T-shirt or canvas tote

• Keep going to win a prize from the prize machine and earn entries into a drawing for $50 Visa gift cards – one prize and entry for every 5 days of reading.

Adult & Teen Prizes (Ages 13+)

• 15 days of reading: Choice of an insulated water bottle or canvas tote

• Keep going to earn entries into the $100 Visa gift card grand prize drawings—one entry for every 5 days of reading.

“The Kenton County Public Library has offered a Summer Reading Program since 1931,” said Dave Schroeder, the library’s executive director. “When children continue reading over the summer, they are more likely to retain skills and avoid learning loss. And when adults read, they set a powerful example showing young readers that reading is a lifelong habit worth following.”

Celebrate the start of Summer Reading with KCPL kickoff events:

• Erlanger Branch – Friday, May 30, 5–7 p.m. Participate in challenges, meet a princess, face mythical beasts, conquer an obstacle course and enjoy pizza while supplies last. Costumes encouraged! • Independence Branch – Saturday, May 31, 12–2:30 p.m. Join the library for medieval fun featuring archery, swordplay, jousting lessons, an inflatable maze and a royal Knighting Ceremony. Costumes encouraged and free Chameleon Ice Snoballs while supplies last. • Covington Branch – Saturday, May 31, 6–8 p.m. Join the Independence library for a mini-Renaissance Faire fit for a king or queen. Grab a bite to eat, shop local vendors, and revel in royal entertainment, including a bounce house castle.

The Summer Reading Celebration is supported by the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library, the Kenton County Public Library Foundation, Snappy Tomato Pizza, Strike and Spare, We Rock the Spectrum Northern Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse and Chick-fil-A Fort Wright.

Visit kentonlibrary.org/src for full details, prize lists and how to get started.

Kenton County Public Library